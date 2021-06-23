School Board gives Cash high marks in performance evaluation

A summary evaluation of Buffalo Public Schools Superintendent Kriner Cash's performance during the 2020-2021 school year was released Wednesday by the Buffalo Board of Education, giving Cash high marks for his management of the district and relationship with both the School Board and the community.

The board said that, while urban school districts in particular across the country were challenged by the insidious effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, Cash did well on his early promise to limit the chaos of repeated openings and closures that plagued other districts.

The board lauded Cash for creating a medical science infrastructure aimed at guiding decision-making and forming the basis of communications with stakeholders in the district and broader community.

" The Board of Education, with admiration and respect, appreciates that our Superintendent and the District’s Re-opening Plan was pressure tested and validated repeatedly throughout this momentous year," the board wrote, in its evaluation of Cash's performance.

The board gave Cash a composite average score of 3.64 out of 4.0.

Under Cash's leadership, the board said, the district was a model of collaboration with various levels of government and civic leadership during the pandemic.