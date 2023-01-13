School and large-city taxes capped at 2% this year

The tax cap for school districts and large cities will be 2% this year, according to state Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli.

The tax cap limits increases in tax levies to the rate of inflation or 2%, whichever is lower. There are certain exceptions to the cap which could make it larger than 2%. School districts may raise taxes higher than 2% with the approval of 60% of voters.

This is the second consecutive year the cap for school districts has been set at 2%.

“School and local communities are still navigating the post-pandemic needs of their students and residents while dealing with high rates of inflation and employee turnover,” DiNapoli said in a statement. “School district and municipal officials must exercise fiscal prudence to stay under the cap amid these challenges as they prepare their budgets.”

The tax cap went into effect for local governments and school districts in 2012.

The 2% cap affects nearly 700 school districts and 10 cities – including Buffalo – with fiscal years starting July 1.