Buffalo 3-year-olds, raise your LEGOs. There's now greater opportunity for learning.

Say Yes Buffalo, in partnership with Buffalo Public Schools, has added four new sites to its Little Scholars program for 3-year-olds, which debuted last spring to help low-income families overcome opportunity gaps for their children.

In addition to existing sites at West Hertel Elementary and School 90, new locations for the 2023-24 program are:

• Hillery Park Elementary, School 27, at 73 Pawnee Parkway.

• George Blackman Early Childhood Center, School 54, at 2358 Main St.

• Southside Elementary School 93, 430 Southside Parkway.

• Stanley Makowski Early Childhood Center, School 99, 1095 Jefferson Ave.

Each classroom can accommodate 14 students, said Aaron Lowinger, communications manager for Say Yes Buffalo. The program runs from mid-September until June. Interested parents and caregivers are asked to fill out a form by clicking on the related box on the home page of sayyesbuffalo.org, which gives details about eligibility and income thresholds.

The general goal of Little Scholars is to help youngsters acclimate to new environments – like big school buildings and classrooms with their peers – with oversight from three teachers in each classroom. The result is smoother transitions to prekindergarten and kindergarten, studies have shown.

Broadening educational opportunities for Buffalo's 3-year-olds is important to Superintendent Tonja M. Williams, who mentioned at the July school board meeting that the Little Scholars program represents a major accomplishment.

A 2014 study by the National Institute for Early Education Research shows preschool is even more valuable for students from low-income families, many of whom have been traditionally priced-out of such programs.