The embattled president of Nardin Academy has been removed by the newly installed board of trustees.

Sandra Betters has been replaced on an interim basis by Rebecca Reeder, whose 40 years at the school before retiring included 25 years as principal of the girls high school and seven years as senior vice president of academics.

“The board removed Sandra Betters as president and named Rebecca Reeder as her replacement on June 16,” Chairwoman Marsha Joy Sullivan told The Buffalo News. “Although Dr. Betters had tendered her resignation on May 3, the terms were not finalized and were still being discussed when the board turnover occurred earlier this month.”

The resignation of Betters – whose rocky two-year tenure led to widespread calls for her resignation by faculty, alumni and parents of dozens of current students – was to have gone into effect June 30 before talks broke down.

A statement sent Friday to the Nardin community said Reeder agreed to return to Nardin as interim president and “will begin her new role effective immediately.”

“Becky is an experienced leader whose time at Nardin was marked by stellar academic student achievements and excellent faculty and parent morale,” the statement said. “In our opinion, she is the perfect person to lead our school through this time of healing and renewal.”

Reeder and Sullivan retired in June 2021, one month before Betters became the top administrator at Nardin.

Betters’ removal also takes her off the board of trustees, since as president she was an ex-officio member.

Betters’ presidency brought widespread criticism during the 2022-23 school year from a majority of faculty in the high, lower and Montessori schools. Their concerns were reflected in letters to the board of trustees, which complained of a harsh and incommunicative management style. Faculty and alumni called for her resignation, which grew to include calls for board Chairwoman Tish Van Dyke to also resign.

Nine of the trustees also called for Betters, who was completing the second year of a three-year contract, and Van Dyke to resign, a position joined in a letter by 22 former trustees. About 250 students walked out earlier this spring in support of the faculty.

The school’s financial stability, too, was put at risk when the families of nearly 300 children withheld re-enrollment deposits for next school year. Many parents said they were waiting until they knew the status of the school’s leadership as an already pushed-back June 1 deadline loomed.

Then, in one fell swoop May 29, the Paris-based Society of the Daughters of the Heart of Mary, the religious order that founded Nardin in 1857, issued a statement saying it had removed the board.

Sullivan, a two-time president of the school, was summoned to form a new board that now includes 10 former board members and six members of the Daughters of the Heart of Mary.

The statement from the academy also read, “We thank Sandra Betters for the contributions that she made during her time with us and wish her well in her future endeavors.”