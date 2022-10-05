Safety measures added after McKinley High fights; BPS says 'students are not out of control'

Buffalo Public Schools officials offered assurances Wednesday that the district's schools remain safe, one day after a large fight outside McKinley High School led to a student's arrest.

"Buffalo Public Schools students are not out of control," Superintendent Tonja M. Williams said at a press conference in City Hall.

But fights Tuesday near McKinley shined an undesirable spotlight on the Elmwood Avenue high school, which enrolls about 1,000 students across four grades.

Williams said the fights attracted "hundreds of students" and required additional police officers, who arrested a 16-year-old male on charges of resisting arrest and obstruction. Buffalo police said no further charges had been made, but said their investigation remained ongoing.

Videos shared with The Buffalo News showed students fighting in several areas: what appeared to be the foyer of McKinley, just outside the school and near the former Voelker's Lanes bowling alley, about three blocks away at Amherst Street and Elmwood. It was at the last destination where the fighting required additional police and led to the arrest, BPS spokesperson Ka'Ron Barnes said.

In February, a student was stabbed and a security guard shot in the school parking lot, sparking an increase in safety measures districtwide.

In stabbing aftermath, administration and parents push for changes to ensure safety at Buffalo schools Buffalo Public Schools Superintendent Tonja Williams wants walk-through metal detectors installed in every district high school by the end of the school year.

Charlene Watson, an associate superintendent who oversees McKinley, said she met with McKinley principal Moustafa Khalil on Wednesday morning to devise a different plan for the end of the school day. Dismissal will now be staggered, with a short period of time between when grades 9 and 10 leave together and when grades 11 and 12 leave as a group.

The two clusters will exit through different doors, and career and technical education (CTE) teachers have committed to joining school resource officers and anti-violence community groups outside the school to "help with student transition from the school to the buses," she added.

Pastor James Giles, the leader of Buffalo Peacemakers, said his anti-violence group is usually better prepared to prevent large-scale fights before they occur, and that Tuesday was an exception.

"This kind of slipped through the cracks on us because normally out there students generally tell us everything that's about to go on," Giles said.

Giles referred to large fights coordinated on social media and through group text messages, with most students showing up to a predetermined location to just watch as small group of students fight. He said Peacemakers have been successful in shutting down these coordinated efforts in the past, causing fight organizers to choose different sites.

As AG investigates Buffalo school suspensions, a call for change: 'What we're doing isn't working' While suspensions have gone down slightly since 2015, according to BPS data, there still are a disproportionate number of Black, multiracial and Native American students suspended, compared to white students.

Jessica Bauer Walker, a leader of the Parent Congress that comprises several BPS parent groups, attended Wednesday's press conference to emphasize the existing systems that seek not only to stop violence in schools, but also address the root causes that lead to violent acts. She cited a "holistic framework" that includes restorative practices and trauma-informed care by community health workers.

Barnes and Khalil issued separate statements that McKinley students would face punishment if they did not immediately get on the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority buses that wait for them each afternoon outside the school.

All-access no more: NFTA, Buffalo Schools return to routed metro passes for students Curtailing large public altercations is a major part of new NFTA Transit Police Chief Brian Patterson's coordinated safety plan.

"Any bus rider choosing to leave school property and attempt to go to the store or attempt to catch the bus at another bus line will have their bus passes revoked immediately and also put themselves at risk for suspension," Khalil said. "These new procedures are being put in place to ensure the safety and well-being for all of our students and staff."

Buffalo Public Schools this year returned to routed NFTA bus passes for high school students after large fights discouraged the transportation authority and school administration from continuing the all-access bus and rail pass policy that had been in effect since 2019.

School Board President Louis Petrucci said the district was working to determine whether the students who engaged in the fight outside McKinley were all McKinley students, or if the school served as a meeting place for students from other schools.