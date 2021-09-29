Rural Cuba-Rushford is home to state's Teacher of the Year

When you think Teacher of the Year for the state you might think of a teacher specializing in Shakespeare's sonnets, ancient Greece or advanced math.

But for next year, you have to think about something a little more down to earth – like agriculture.

The teacher who has been honored as the 2022 Teacher of the Year in New York State is Carly Santangelo. And she teaches agriculture to students in Western New York, specifically the Cuba-Rushford Central School District.

“I was very surprised, very humbled and very honored,” Santangelo said of winning the statewide teaching award.

Santangelo said she was “looking forward for the opportunity ... to become a better teacher through this process.”

Santangelo isn't a Western New Yorker, originally. She is from Connecticut.

These days, the topics she teaches to students in Cuba-Rushford, a rural district in Allegany County, represent “a broad diversity of classes," Santangelo said.