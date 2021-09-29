Rural Cuba-Rushford is home to state's Teacher of the Year

When you think Teacher of the Year for the state you might think of a teacher specializing in Shakespeare's sonnets, ancient Greece or advanced math.
But for next year, you have to think about something a little more down to earth – like agriculture.
The teacher who has been honored as the 2022 Teacher of the Year in New York State is Carly Santangelo. And she teaches agriculture to students in Western New York, specifically the Cuba-Rushford Central School District.
“I was very surprised, very humbled and very honored,” Santangelo said of winning the statewide teaching award.
Santangelo said she was “looking forward for the opportunity ... to become a better teacher through this process.”
Santangelo isn't a Western New Yorker, originally. She is from Connecticut.
These days, the topics she teaches to students in Cuba-Rushford, a rural district in Allegany County, represent “a broad diversity of classes," Santangelo said.
In the agriculture classes, students might get taught animal science, plant science, mechanics or welding. Under Santangelo's tutelage, ag students help raise chickens and rabbits and tend to the school's garden, which grows cut flowers, vegetables and herbs. Along the way, Santangelo imparts life skills, teaching students about communication and leadership, as well. Santangelo's students learn about things that students elsewhere might otherwise take for granted.
“Everyone is going to consume agriculture every day,” Santangelo said. “For some students they really love animals.”
“They learn how to have responsibility, how to manage other people,” Santangelo said of her classes. “They are taking them for a variety of purposes.”
And, as Santangelo said, some students “are taking the classes because they want to discover what they are or are not interested in.”
Katie Ralston, who is the 6-12 lead principal, described the teaching of Santangelo in a way that makes awards, even statewide ones, seem natural.
“She is intentional in everything she does,” Ralston said of Santangelo. “She is intentional from the gate.”
“Carly is also incredibly accepting,” she said. “She makes it accessible, and she makes it a safe space to do that.”
Ralston said: “She is a team player.”
The description of her job is simple.
“I am an agriculture teacher,” said Santangelo, who formerly was part of Cattaraugus-Allegany BOCES.
A walk past Santangelo's class might show activity.
“There’s always ... action,” said Ralston.
The district where Santangelo teaches had, according to one recent tally from 2018-19, 779 public school students in kindergarten through 12th grade.
The district now has about 900 students, according to Carlos Gildemeister, the superintendent.
That is lower than the enrollment in just one Williamsville high school, Williamsville North, which in one recent count numbered about 1,434 students.
The Cuba-Rushford school district posted a video on its website lauding Santangelo's accomplishment. She was honored at a recent ceremony before the New York Board of Regents in Albany and will serve as a teacher-ambassador at education events across the state in the coming year.
The reaction of her Cuba-Rushford students to her winning the award was portrayed by Santangelo in glowing ways.
“My students were so nice and so sweet,” Santangelo said. “They are incredible human beings.”
And Ralston praised Santangelo's manner and style.
“Relentless, I would say,” the 6-12 lead principal at Cuba-Rushford said of Santangelo.
Noted in the state Education Department release as finalists for the Teacher of the Year award were two other teachers in the Buffalo region.
They were Amber Chandler of Frontier Middle School and Lynn Sajdak of Hamburg High School, according to the news release.
“I went into the whole process with a very open mind,” Santangelo said. “I was surprised even to have been nominated.”
Santangelo summed up her mission as a teacher simply: “I believe in ag education.”