Voting in the Buffalo Teachers Federation election to replace longtime president Philip Rumore had a first and second-place finisher – but no winner, yet.

Rich Nigro and Melinda MacPherson-Sullivan, his running mate for vice president, received the most votes from teachers, while Marc Bruno and Patrick Foster finished second, narrowly defeating Melissa Kenney and Trish Rosokoff in results announced Thursday night.

A winner must receive a majority of votes – not simply the most votes – and Nigro, at 39.7% of the vote, did not eclipse 50%. A runoff between Nigro and Bruno will determine who becomes the new leader of the region's largest teachers union. Additional campaigning will run until May 31, with the runoff vote slated for teachers June 1-5. A winner for the two-year term will be determined June 6.

Bruno received 32% of the initial vote, while Kenney trailed him by 80 votes, at 28.3%.

The two teams of finalists vie for roles vacated by Rumore, the teachers union president for 42 years who announced last month that he would retire June 30, and vice president Rebecca Pordum.

Elsewhere on the ballot, Mark Mecca won unopposed for the secretary position, while Joseph Montante won re-election for treasurer without opposition.

Nigro, previously an English teacher and now an Instructional Technology coach, and MacPherson-Sullivan, director of the Buffalo Teacher Resource Center, plan to continue their grassroots campaign, which includes "people talking to people talking to people," Nigro said.

Nigro said he intends to visit a few more schools before May 31. He and MacPherson-Sullivan's campaign has centered on communication, equity and safety, but Nigro emphasized Friday these priorities are fluid and must reflect the desires of union membership.

Bruno and Foster, both history teachers in the district, are the only two to challenge Rumore's seat in the last 15 years, running individually once and once as a tandem. School safety has consistently been Bruno's loudest message.

"I look forward to the BTF membership deciding which candidate has the experience and also a proven track record to help obtain a safe and stable learning environment for all students and staff in all schools," Bruno said in a statement Friday morning.

"Competition is good for our union," he added.

The district's 3,777 teachers were all eligible to vote for board positions between May 5-16; 2,186 took part, a turnout of about 58%. The election was overseen by a seven-member Elections Committee appointed by the current president and the executive committee, while an online vote – coordinated by Survey & Ballot Systems – replaced the previous mail-in process.

Whoever wins the runoff should have time to transition. The Buffalo School Board unanimously approved and teachers overwhelmingly ratified last month a contract that will give Buffalo's teachers the second-highest starting salary in the area and run through 2025-26.