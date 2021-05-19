 Skip to main content
Rumore wins reelection as BTF president
Phil Rumore was reelected president of the Buffalo Teachers Federation this week, adding another term to his 40 years in office.

Of the 3,806 Buffalo teachers eligible to vote, 42% cast ballots, according to information provided by the union Wednesday.

Rumore, 78, a retired teacher, received 56% of the ballots that were cast.

He was challenged by teacher Marc Bruno.

Other BTF officers were reelected: Becky Pordum as vice president; Joe Montante as treasurer; and Melinda MacPherson-Sullivan as secretary.

