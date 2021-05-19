Rumore wins reelection as BTF president

Phil Rumore was reelected president of the Buffalo Teachers Federation this week, adding another term to his 40 years in office.
Of the 3,806 Buffalo teachers eligible to vote, 42% cast ballots, according to information provided by the union Wednesday.
Rumore, 78, a retired teacher, received 56% of the ballots that were cast.
He was challenged by teacher Marc Bruno.
Other BTF officers were reelected: Becky Pordum as vice president; Joe Montante as treasurer; and Melinda MacPherson-Sullivan as secretary.
Mary B. Pasciak
Reporter
I have been writing for my hometown paper for more than two decades. These days, I write about how the pandemic is affecting our community. If you have a story idea, call or text me at 716-710-9393, or email me at mpasciak@buffnews.com.
