Ruling keeps Westminster, Enterprise charter schools open for 2021-22

A State Supreme Court justice Friday granted a preliminary injunction that keeps two charter schools open for the 2021-22 school year, according to a release from Westminster Community and Enterprise charter schools.

The Buffalo Board of Education voted on March 31 to close Westminster Community and Enterprise by June 30.

But Justice Mark A. Montour Friday granted a preliminary injunction that keeps the schools open for at least the 2021-22 school year as the case proceeds.

The Buffalo Board of Education currently authorizes the two schools; it approved Westminster's charter in 2004 and approved Enterprise's in 2003.

The district will appeal the ruling, according to a statement by Nathaniel Kuzma, general counsel for Buffalo Public Schools.

"We intend to appeal today’s preliminary injunction ruling," he said. "In light of the fact that litigation is still pending, there will be no further comment at this time.”

"We’re pleased with the judge’s ruling and the strength of his decision," Andrew Freedman and Kirsten J. Barclay, the attorneys for Westminster and Enterprise, respectively, said in a release.