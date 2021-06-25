 Skip to main content
Ruling keeps Westminster, Enterprise charter schools open for 2021-22
Ruling keeps Westminster, Enterprise charter schools open for 2021-22

Westminster Community Charter School (copy)

Westminster Community Charter School.

 News file photo

A State Supreme Court justice Friday granted a preliminary injunction that keeps two charter schools open for the 2021-22 school year, according to a release from Westminster Community and Enterprise charter schools. 

The Buffalo Board of Education voted on March 31 to close Westminster Community and Enterprise by June 30.

But Justice Mark A. Montour Friday granted a preliminary injunction that keeps the schools open for at least the 2021-22 school year as the case proceeds. 

The Buffalo Board of Education currently authorizes the two schools; it approved Westminster's charter in 2004 and approved Enterprise's in 2003. 

The district will appeal the ruling, according to a statement by Nathaniel Kuzma, general counsel for Buffalo Public Schools. 

"We intend to appeal today’s preliminary injunction ruling," he said. "In light of the fact that litigation is still pending, there will be no further comment at this time.”

Principal Robert Ross makes a plea to keep Westminster Community Charter School open. 

"We’re pleased with the judge’s ruling and the strength of his decision," Andrew Freedman and Kirsten J. Barclay, the attorneys for Westminster and Enterprise, respectively, said in a release.

"Most importantly, the students and families will not be uprooted from their schools, which have provided educational, social and physical stability throughout the pandemic. Westminster and Enterprise are also grateful to their staffs for keeping the important work of educating children foremost throughout the uncertainty of the past few months."

Montour had ordered a temporary restraining order June 4 barring the Buffalo Board of Education from closing the two schools.

The two charter schools argued that the Buffalo School Board's decision to close the schools came too late in the academic year for a combined total of 950 K-8 students to find schooling next year. 

News Staff Reporter

Long Island native, University at Buffalo graduate, part of the breaking news and criminal justice team for two years. Hired by The News in 1999, I covered high school sports for 15 years before being named deputy sports editor.

