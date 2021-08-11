Rod Watson: Yes, Buffalo can win the big one – in school

Learning the value of being part of something bigger was especially rewarding for LawBah.

“I enjoy doing things by myself because then I can take responsibility for whether it’s good or bad,” LawBah said. But through the Leadership Bowl, he came to “enjoy the concept of teamwork and camaraderie.”

The five were among about 150 who take the Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps elective at Hutch-Tech, according to 1st Sergeant Stephen Frazier, who teaches the course.

Anusha was drawn to it during freshman orientation when an ROTC veteran made a presentation and “his leadership, the posture he had, the smoothness he had” made a big impression. For Zoe, it was an attractive alternative to a career and financial management class, particularly since Frazier said the JROTC elective includes similar life skills in its curriculum. For LawBah, “it was the competitive aspect of beating my sister,” who had taken the course previously.