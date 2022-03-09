Rod Watson: UB’s ‘anti-racist’ effort offers cure for what ails medicine

In other words, it’s not enough to just stop teaching inaccurate medicine today; you have to proactively explain how racist and homophobic inaccuracies of the past shaped the current health care landscape.

The document resulted from “a conglomeration of a lot of voices that historically have been unheard,” said Adetayo Oladele-Ajose, who graduates from the medical school next year and was principal author of the eight-page petition with 51 action items.

Born in New York City but raised in Iowa by Nigerian parents, Oladele-Ajose said they were taught that racism had happened, “not that it’s happening.” After the killing of Trayvon Martin, she was shocked by the social media responses of some of the people she had grown up with.

She appreciated Cooper Owens’ “nuanced” approach in talking to people who, because of the luxury of privilege, “need to be caught up,” while also reaching those who are ready to move forward.

“She’s giving power to history,” rather than just putting it on display, said the 25-year-old University of Iowa grad who chose UB on the recommendation of a cousin who went there.