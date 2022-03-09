Rod Watson: UB’s ‘anti-racist’ effort offers cure for what ails medicine

“Stop teaching your kids to be anti-Black” – Dr. Deirdre Cooper Owens, author of “Medical Bondage: Race, Gender, and the Origins of American Gynecology,” speaking here last month.
The University at Buffalo’s medical school is trying to do exactly that, with plans for a new curriculum that puts anti-racism at the core of the education it provides young doctors.
Cooper Owens buttressed that effort as the speaker at the UB Surgery Department’s “Beyond the Knife” series aimed at fighting systemic racism. In a blunt but non-accusatory style mixed with humor, she traced a line from racist medical experimentation and quackery of the 1830s to present-day attitudes that contribute to racial disparities in health care – and in health.
For example, she cited a University of Virginia study published in 2016 which found that – despite geneticists’ conclusion that race is a social construct and that human beings are 99.9% the same – most of the white medical residents believed in biological distinctions, such as that Blacks have thicker skin or experience less or no pain for conditions like kidney stones and childbirth.
“These are not people who are coming from, you know, high school. These are people who have four-year degrees. They graduated from a university,” said Cooper Owens, director of the Humanities in Medicine Program at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
They also are the doctors of today and tomorrow, who will be treating patients of color while hamstrung by an ignorance no amount of good intentions can make up for.
So it’s little wonder that, when asked what to do, Cooper Owens had a powerfully simple solution: Stop teaching kids anti-Black fictions.
It’s a message that had already gained voice at UB’s Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, but which was amplified two years ago when students – following George Floyd’s murder – were galvanized to demand systemic change.
The resulting petition adopted 11-0 by the medical school’s student government is being called the catalyst for the comprehensive effort now underway. It resulted in a task force and curriculum committee to set goals for an anti-racist curriculum modeled on programs at other universities, said Dr. Alan Lesse, senior associate dean for medical curriculum and co-chair of the curricular revision subcommittee.
The redesigned curriculum is expected to be in place for the 2023-24 academic year, but UB already has been making changes. For example, it now subscribes to a dermatological database that includes people of color when depicting diseases. That way, students are trained to make diagnoses across a broad spectrum of skin tones “and not just rely on what those conditions look like in white individuals,” Lesse said.
The comprehensive student petition seeking such changes called for everything from surveys and periodic reports to assess progress, to more cultural training and a zero-tolerance abuse policy for UB police.
It recommended anti-racist training for all professors and lecturers, as well as efforts to increase medical school faculty and staff diversity. While stepped-up efforts have resulted in underrepresented students making up about 25% of the most recent medical school class, according to one administrator, efforts to diversify faculty have not been nearly as successful. Members of underrepresented groups represent only about 3.75% of the medical school faculty, a baseline it should not be hard to improve upon going forward.
When it comes to the medical school’s fundamental mission – teaching – the students want a “contextual curriculum” that, rather than presenting random statistics on disparities, gives “racial/socioeconomic context behind recurrent and long-standing health issues in African American communities.”
In that vein, the petition calls for education on discrimination “and how it has contributed to the medicine we’re learning as we learn it.” As examples of how this could be done, it recommends citing the infamous Tuskegee study when teaching about syphilis in microbiology, referencing the historical and ongoing racism against Asian Americans when talking about the coronavirus, and citing the “history of pathologizing queerness as a mental illness and the ways psychiatry historically was used to attack LGBTQ+ people” when teaching psychology.
In other words, it’s not enough to just stop teaching inaccurate medicine today; you have to proactively explain how racist and homophobic inaccuracies of the past shaped the current health care landscape.
The document resulted from “a conglomeration of a lot of voices that historically have been unheard,” said Adetayo Oladele-Ajose, who graduates from the medical school next year and was principal author of the eight-page petition with 51 action items.
Born in New York City but raised in Iowa by Nigerian parents, Oladele-Ajose said they were taught that racism had happened, “not that it’s happening.” After the killing of Trayvon Martin, she was shocked by the social media responses of some of the people she had grown up with.
Support Local Journalism
She appreciated Cooper Owens’ “nuanced” approach in talking to people who, because of the luxury of privilege, “need to be caught up,” while also reaching those who are ready to move forward.
“She’s giving power to history,” rather than just putting it on display, said the 25-year-old University of Iowa grad who chose UB on the recommendation of a cousin who went there.
A member of the medical school student government as well as the Student National Medical Association representing underrepresented minorities, Oladele-Ajose is equally nuanced in her approach as a bridge between the two groups. Asked about getting white support in the student government for the petition, she reframed it in terms of presenting fellow students with a responsibility. They obviously responded.
The aspiring ophthalmologist also is quick to share credit with Melissa Sloley, Olatoyosi Olafuyi and Dolapo Olawunmi, who were president, secretary and treasurer, respectively, of the SNMA when the petition was drafted and were instrumental in the changes UB's med school is making.
“I think there has been a shift in the culture of the school,” Oladele-Ajose said.
The Rev. Kinzer Pointer of the African American Health Equity Task Force agrees, recalling his dismay when he became an adjunct faculty member seven years ago and the focus was on expanding the size of the incoming class rather than the fact that fewer than 5% were underrepresented minorities.
Pointer, one of the instructors in the Health in the Neighborhood course, credited former Dean Michael E. Cain with listening and challenging the medical school “to be its better self” and current Dean Allison Brashear with continuing that effort.
Brashear, who came to UB in December from the University of California-Davis, has praised “the depth of commitment that our students bring to this work” while saying the topic “is on the top of my agenda” as new dean and VP for health sciences.
While noting that progress takes time, Pointer said the school definitely is “moving in the right direction.”
To make sure the momentum doesn’t wane, Oladele-Ajose said the issue is a focus of Second Look Weekend, the orientation sparked by former student Karole Collier to give underrepresented medical students accepted by UB a chance to take another look at the school.
“We definitely make it a point to pass the onus on” to the prospective new students, she said.
But with student advocates also facing the challenges of completing the rigorous coursework needed to graduate, the real onus is on the medical school administration and faculty to embrace and sustain change.
So far, that appears to be happening already, without waiting for the revamped curriculum. For example, a fellowship program launched last year funds awards of $3,500 each for projects advancing social justice.
Some of the 2021 projects examine vaccine equity, as well as how to create a conducive learning environment for LBGTQ+ students, said Dr. Margarita Dubocovich, senior associate dean for diversity and inclusion and, along with Lesse, one of four co-chairs of the Diversity, Inclusion and Learning Environment Committee. Another project is looking at disparities in the diagnosis and care of the prostate condition BPH, which disproportionately affects Black and Hispanic men.
Such projects are indicative of the cultural change Oladele-Ajose has seen.
“There is a movement from the top, from the president on down,” Dubocovich said, while noting that “students are driving the effort.”
That two-pronged approach is essential if the momentum is to be sustained. Change is challenging, and bursts of initial sound and fury often end up signifying nothing in the way of lasting reform. But the speed and breadth of the UB medical school effort offer the hope that this initiative will be different.
It has to be because lives, literally, depend on it.
As Oladele-Ajose put it in recalling Copper Owens’ lecture, “race is not a determinant of health, racism is” because it is not heredity but systems – the very systems UB is trying to change – that put people at risk.