Rod Watson: UB grad's success shows value of strong support network

Rasheen Powell II’s Twitter feed includes references to whether “lipidated peptides can modulate nociceptor afferents” as well as whether “endocytosis was truly contributing to nociceptor sensitization.” There’s also talk of a “neuronal compartment dependent process.”
And then there was this on a recent Sunday: “The scientific articles are closed when the #BuffaloBills play ... everyone knows the rules.”
So it goes when you’re from Buffalo but also just earned your doctorate and been part of a team that’s had its research into pain relief published in prestigious medical journals, presented at a national conference and watched it become the basis of a startup company.
Powell, who earned his doctorate from the University at Buffalo's Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences in August, is now a postdoctoral fellow at Boston Children’s Hospital.
Asked to describe his research in layman’s terms, the Bills fan – who was mentored by UB associate professor Arin Bhattacharjee — said they’ve discovered a way to “silence molecules responsible for inflammatory pain that is not an opioid.” Given the problems with opioid addiction and the desperation of pain sufferers in the wake of the opioid crackdown, that is just as revolutionary as it sounds.
Yet his accomplishments don't seem that surprising considering the background that propelled the 27-year-old Campus West and City Honors grad.
In one sense, his is the quintessential American success story, one built on hard work, sacrifice and a solid support network, starting with his family and extending to the university.
But in another sense it remains all too atypical because, despite an intensified focus in recent years, African Americans like Powell still remain underrepresented in the STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) fields.
Yet his contributions show what we miss out on when we limit opportunity and fail to ensure that we’re tapping all of the talent that’s out there.
Powell’s initial interest was microbiology, but once he started putting rodent neurons under a microscope to see how they send out signals, he got hooked on pain research.
While their breakthrough involved “calcitonin-gene related peptide (CGRP)-containing pain neurons” and an “endocytosis subunit called AP2A2,” Powell boiled it down in a UB news release when he said they found a way “to prevent pain-sensing neurons from relaying pain information to the central nervous system.” And all without the risk of addiction that comes with opioids.
The research was published last month in Nature Communications and in 2019 Powell presented an abstract of the work at the annual meeting of the Society for Neuroscience, which also included it in its Hot Topics book.
Now the medical school has filed patents and, with UB Business and Entrepreneur Partnerships, formed a startup called Channavix to develop non-opioid pain relief that can last for weeks.
Support Local Journalism
It’s heady stuff, especially for a kid who started out reading stuff way over his head.
But while so much of our national discussion revolves around “either/or” solutions, Powell’s success illustrates the importance of “and.” He got the family guidance that is essential, and he received the social support through programs that give promising students a boost.
As a child, he said, his parents expected him to ask questions about how things worked. He recalled his mother giving him books about dinosaurs and other such topics, and his father giving him a book on nuclear fusion when he was about 8.
“I had no idea what was going on,” he said. But he tried to figure it out.
He doesn’t feel like his parents pushed him in any one direction, but he was always good in science, so it was more like, “Let him keep doing what he’s good at.”
That parental boost was augmented by initiatives like UB’s Daniel Acker Scholars Program, named for the late Buffalo NAACP president who was also a researcher and UB faculty member. It offers financial and other support for underrepresented students.
Powell also participated in UB’s Medical STEP (Science and Technology Entry Program), which encourages minority and economically disadvantaged high school students to pursue health-related careers. A similar Collegiate STEP initiative for undergrads included an eight-week summer program that let participants do research with faculty members and learn from guest speakers.
“With the tools they gave me … Med STEP, C-STEP … they all really came together at the perfect time to really help me out,” said Powell, who also earned a Diversity Supplement award as part of one of the National Institutes of Health grants that Bhattacharjee received for the research.
Even with such institutional efforts, though, a PEW Research Center report last spring found that Black and Hispanic students remain underrepresented among those earning both undergraduate and advanced STEM degrees.
Powell has advice for both students and schools to increase those numbers.
“The first thing is that it’s hard. It’s going to be difficult,” he said, describing what students should be prepared to face. “But you have to keep pushing; you have to keep grinding.”
That means missing birthdays and holidays, he said, but if your family really supports you, they will understand.
“It’s always about the people around you,” Powell emphasized, “because nobody ever does this by themselves.”
As for universities, he said they need to offer more to the communities they build in, such as events that invite residents in to see what’s going on inside the walls. That, in itself, could inspire more interest among underrepresented young people.
Powell is proof of what that kind of interest – and support – can lead to.