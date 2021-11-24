Rod Watson: UB grad's success shows value of strong support network

Now the medical school has filed patents and, with UB Business and Entrepreneur Partnerships, formed a startup called Channavix to develop non-opioid pain relief that can last for weeks.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

It’s heady stuff, especially for a kid who started out reading stuff way over his head.

But while so much of our national discussion revolves around “either/or” solutions, Powell’s success illustrates the importance of “and.” He got the family guidance that is essential, and he received the social support through programs that give promising students a boost.

As a child, he said, his parents expected him to ask questions about how things worked. He recalled his mother giving him books about dinosaurs and other such topics, and his father giving him a book on nuclear fusion when he was about 8.

“I had no idea what was going on,” he said. But he tried to figure it out.

He doesn’t feel like his parents pushed him in any one direction, but he was always good in science, so it was more like, “Let him keep doing what he’s good at.”