Rod Watson: Stimulus money stimulates push to get city involved with schools

Cash argues, correctly, that there would be even more improvement if more families lived up to their part of his “education bargain” by getting kids to put in the necessary two to three hours a night on homework, “then you’ll see achievement gains.”

All of which is a roundabout way of saying the district sees no need for city involvement, even as it punts the issue by saying it’s a question “you will need to ask each Common Council member.”

Council Education Committee Chairman Bryan Bollman is meeting with Urban Think Tank members to learn more about another of their ideas: a task force to analyze the district’s plan for spending the stimulus money. He’s “open to it,” as well as to the idea that his committee might be the vehicle for that.

As for a city governance role in district operations, he says state education law determines how districts are governed and by the time those types of changes could be implemented, “ the stimulus money would probably be gone.”

But though it was triggered by the influx of cash, this is an idea that should outlive the temporary windfall.