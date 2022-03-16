Rod Watson: Make it easier to run for Buffalo School Board – now

For Democrats in Syracuse, who vastly outnumber Republicans, that would mean collecting 1,000 signatures – just like Buffalo’s at-large candidates – because that is less than the 1,900 that would be needed under the 5% provision. But for Republicans, 5% would mean collecting only 447 signatures, according to an official at the Onondaga County Board of Elections.

Such differences make drawing exact parallels difficult.

Still, with the BTF and citizen activists on the same page, the only thing standing in the way of Buffalo reforming its petition-gathering process is Albany’s inertia. Badger and Radford said Peoples-Stokes told them that, while making no guarantees, she would do her best to get the change implemented for this year.

Getting state lawmakers to focus on something else specific to one city – in addition to the Buffalo Bills stadium deal – while trying to pass a budget by April 1 will not be easy. But it needs to be done.