Rod Watson: Dynamic student + committed med school = real progress on equity

His answer: Whites need not ask permission; they just need to demonstrate a genuine solidarity over time and prove they’re not “just passing through, one of these little superficial allies, just wanting to feel good about themselves.” That doesn’t mean there won’t be occasional tensions because of cultural differences. But he said that kind of solidarity and human connection runs deeper than differences of race or gender or sexual identity.

West is right. Given the numbers, Blacks, Hispanics and others of color need all of the genuine allies they can find to combat the disparities in health and health care, where the stakes literally are life and death.

But that doesn’t relieve medical schools – or other professions, for that matter – of the responsibility to follow the Department of Surgery’s example to recruit and retain more members of color. That means taking steps to be not just neutrally nonracist, but aggressively anti-racist by acknowledging and confronting issues of equity head on.