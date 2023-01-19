Robots, drones and 3D printers: Buffalo Schools takes step forward with WozEd

The Buffalo School Board is on a quest to spend $289 million in federal Covid-19-relief funds to better Buffalo schools.

On Wednesday, the board got almost $3 million closer to that goal via a career pathway that begins as early as kindergarten.

The board will spend the money on WozEd kits, curriculum and training for science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) teachers in kindergarten through sixth grade. The district had already spent more than $900,000 toward WozEd materials, engaging 60 middle school technology classes in robotics and 3D printing, and laying the foundation for high school WozEd electives.

Alongside the district's growing Career & Technical Education program, administrators in the fall highlighted a blooming partnership with WozEd, a STEM program started by Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak.

WozEd was presented by Buffalo Schools as the crown jewel in its desire to better prepare students with skills to enter the modern workforce and, more immediately, encourage them to attend school each day. Of the 10 WozEd STEM pathways available, Buffalo Schools picked robotics, drone use and engineering design through 3D printing.

"Who wouldn't come to school if they knew they were flying drones that day?" asked Jim Klubek, educational consultant for WozEd, on Thursday.

Both past and current spending come from the federal American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ARP ESSER) money, according to the School Board agenda.

An example WozEd kit, which Klubek called "STEM in a box," features six drones, teacher guides and a written curriculum. The kit can accommodate up to 30 students in one sitting and has enough material for at least 10-12 hours of instruction. According to board documents, WozEd kits – from kindergarten-level "Robots, Robots Everywhere" to sixth-grade-geared "Qualified for Flight" – cost $4,125 apiece.

There's variability among the curricula, however, as high school drone curriculum is written for an entire year and can result in FAA Part 107 drone flight certification, Klubek said.

Klubek said newly elected School Board President Sharon Belton-Cottman was impressed by WozEd's demonstrations in the district in 2019, which led to Buffalo Schools sending 20 people to Salamanca City Central School District to see its program in action and eventually begin a pilot WozEd program in summer school at Hamlin Park Claude & Ouida Clapp Academy in 2020. WozEd is active in 20 school districts in Western New York, Klubek said.

Prior to approval Wednesday, board member Paulette Woods noted that Waterfront Elementary was one of the district schools inquiring about whether it would be included in WozEd programming and what the timeline might be. Full implementation of WozEd in K-6 Buffalo Schools is possible by May or June, Klubek said Thursday.

"We need to train everyone – the system needs to be set up to support the kits," Klubek said.

Belton-Cottman on Wednesday lauded the potential of WozEd. "This is it," she said, before rattling off names of grade-specific programs such as "Solving Problems with Sphero" to "Robots with a Purpose."

"We're preparing our children for future jobs," she said.