For the first time in more than 40 years, the Buffalo teachers union has a new president.

Rich Nigro, a teacher in Buffalo Schools for 25 years, will take the helm after winning a runoff election that ended Monday.

Just under 2,000 of the district's 3,700 teachers participated in the vote. Nigro received 1,363 votes, good for 68.2%. He will officially take over the presidency July 1, with running mate Melinda MacPherson-Sullivan as vice president.

Marc Bruno, a history teacher at Riverside High School, was the runner-up with running mate Patrick Foster. Their platform won 31.8% of the vote in the runoff election.

More than half of the district's rank-and-file teachers flooded into Kleinhans Music Hall on Monday evening and overwhelmingly ratified a $243.7 million contract agreed upon by Buffalo Schools and the Buffalo Teachers Federation.

After 21 two-year terms, BTF president Philip Rumore announced in April that he would retire when his term expired June 30. Rumore's negotiating tactics – applauded by some, criticized as unnecessarily stubborn and arcane by others – helped net Buffalo teachers a bump average salaries from $72,000 to $84,000.

Nigro and MacPherson-Sullivan won the initial election in May, but did not receive enough votes to exceed 50%, a union requirement to win a three-way race outright. In the first race, Bruno finished second and Melissa Kenney was eliminated. The runoff election was conducted online from June 1-5.

A runoff between Rich Nigro and Marc Bruno will determine who becomes the next leader of the region's largest teachers union.

Nigro and MacPherson-Sullivan ran a platform that focused on three central issues: communication, school safety and equity. Their emphasis on communication was all-encompassing: Their aim is to streamline messaging to teachers through a more modern, secure platform, Nigro said, improving organization within a massive union of 3,700 members and a range of committees.