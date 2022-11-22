Reversal: Buffalo Public Schools to close Wednesday after strong feedback on reopening decision

It's a reversal. About six hours after announcing Buffalo Public Schools would open Wednesday, the district said at 4 p.m. Tuesday that there would be no school Wednesday. The closure will mark the fourth snow day in a row for Buffalo students, and 10 consecutive days off through Thanksgiving.

"We’ve heard extensive feedback on our initial decision to open schools tomorrow," said Superintendent Tonja M. Williams in an email. "In fairness to our parents, staff, and community we listened to concerns shared and conducted a re-evaluation of the safety challenges facing our students, families, and staff due to the recent historic winter storm and massive snowfall."

After snow days on Friday, Monday and Tuesday due to the winter storm that dropped more than 4 feet on South Buffalo and multiple feet in other areas of the city, Superintendent Tonja M. Williams said Tuesday morning the district would open as normal on Wednesday – the day before Thanksgiving break.

But a barrage of reaction from parents – evident on the comments below the district's social media posts – contributed to the turnaround.