Rev. Silvester S. Beaman receives Niagara Falls Distinguished Alumni Award

Rev. Silvester S. Beaman, who delivered the benediction at President Biden's inauguration, was honored Thursday night with a distinguished alumni award from Niagara Falls High School.

Beaman, a 1978 Niagara Falls graduate, is the pastor of Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Wilmington, Del., Biden's hometown.

Superintendent Mark R. Laurrie unveiled a large plaque, showing a photograph of Beaman speaking at the Jan. 20 inauguration as Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris looked on.

"This was worth coming home to," said Beaman, the 19th graduate added to the distinguished alumni list. He said receiving the award was "a tonic to my soul."

He recalled that when he was a child in the Falls, his mother gave him a World Book Encyclopedia.

"I read them from A to Z, from cover to cover, and then went back and read them again," Beaman said. "I believe that was the beginning of my love and thirst for learning and being serious as a student."

