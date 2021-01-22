Rethinking grades amid the pandemic: Back to the ABCs

At Springville Griffith Institute High School, the fall brought an increased level of accountability from last spring, when there was basically a pass-fail system after school buildings shut down.

"That said, there is certainly far more latitude on due dates,” said principal James Bialasik. “We are working with students on an individual basis who may be struggling emotionally and making catered plans to help them to succeed.”

Some districts are back to their pre-pandemic grading system. But some, like West Seneca, also want teachers to take a "deeper dive" into students who are struggling.

"If someone's not going to get a good grade, we really want them to reach behind that and find out what’s going on a little more,” Bystrak said, “and take those extra steps to make sure we’re not unfairly punishing a child who might be experiencing some sort of strain or struggle.”

Focusing on social emotional health

Depew schools made it clear in August that expectations this school year would not be what they had been in the spring, when the district used more of a pass-fail system.

But, like a number of other local districts, Depew was strategic in its approach to reopening this fall.