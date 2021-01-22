Rethinking grades amid the pandemic: Back to the ABCs

When the Covid-19 pandemic abruptly forced schools to switch to online learning last spring, they relaxed the way they graded student work.
Mindful of the stresses families were confronting, some schools opted for a pass/fail system. Others decided not to penalize students who missed assignments.
When school reopened in September, though, educators sought to strike a balance between those “no harm” grading policies of the spring and the need to hold students accountable for learning.
Think of it as benevolent grading.
“The theme of this year has been flexibility for all of us," said Shanda DuClon, Springville Griffith Institute Middle School principal. "As school leaders, we don’t always know what impact the pandemic is having on a family."
The specifics vary from district to district.
In Buffalo, for instance, students last spring could only raise their existing grades by submitting assignments. Not turning in homework – or doing it poorly – did not hurt their grades.
This year in Buffalo – where all classes are still virtual – students are expected to submit all of their assignments. But struggling students who missed assignments in the first quarter have until the end of the second quarter to turn them in.
“Given that they are still remote and that there remains equity challenges in terms of parental or caregiver support in the home and access to technology, it makes sense to think about a more flexible grading structure for those students,” said Corrie Stone-Johnson, an associate professor of educational leadership at the University at Buffalo.
Regrouping over the summer
When schools across the state closed in mid-March, there was little warning.
Many students did not have access to a computer or iPad at home. Some did not have internet access. For weeks, some students had nothing but printouts of worksheets to do at home, with little to no actual instruction.
Countless teachers had received little to no training in how to teach online. Many were juggling working from home with helping their own children learn remotely.
"There was an inequity in our ability to access kids," West Seneca Superintendent Matthew Bystrak said. "We really tried to give kids the benefit of the doubt. We were very understanding back then."
Over the summer, schools had a chance to regroup. Many districts offered teachers training in online tools such as Google Classroom, Microsoft Teams and Schoology. Schools purchased and distributed thousands of Chromebooks, laptops and iPads to students. They worked to ensure that all families had internet access.
At Springville Griffith Institute High School, the fall brought an increased level of accountability from last spring, when there was basically a pass-fail system after school buildings shut down.
"That said, there is certainly far more latitude on due dates,” said principal James Bialasik. “We are working with students on an individual basis who may be struggling emotionally and making catered plans to help them to succeed.”
Some districts are back to their pre-pandemic grading system. But some, like West Seneca, also want teachers to take a "deeper dive" into students who are struggling.
"If someone's not going to get a good grade, we really want them to reach behind that and find out what’s going on a little more,” Bystrak said, “and take those extra steps to make sure we’re not unfairly punishing a child who might be experiencing some sort of strain or struggle.”
Focusing on social emotional health
Depew schools made it clear in August that expectations this school year would not be what they had been in the spring, when the district used more of a pass-fail system.
But, like a number of other local districts, Depew was strategic in its approach to reopening this fall.
"We did a two-week soft opening. All we focused on was social-emotional health," Superintendent Jeffrey R. Rabey said. "That went a long way preparing them to re-enter their academic lives."
And the district is "constantly connecting" with students, he said.
When the surging Covid-19 numbers forced Depew to go fully remote from mid-November to Jan. 4, the district used all its support staff to make phone calls to families, checking to see if they had the resources they needed.
"Teachers are constantly letting school counselors know when students are not connecting," Rabey said.
Assessments still important
In an education system that has become increasingly focused on testing, schools found themselves in largely unfamiliar territory last spring.
The state canceled math and English assessments for younger students, as well as Regents exams for high school students.
For much of the spring, schools focused on tending to the social and emotional needs of students, rather than preparing them for exams and assessments.
“What we found is that teachers still taught and students still learned,” said Stone-Johnson, who was involved in a national study looking at how principals in 19 states responded to school closures in the spring.
Even when schools abandoned grading, focusing solely on student engagement, or when schools adopted a “no harm” grading policy, students still learned, she said. That could be seen through meeting remotely with students, either individually or in smaller groups, or assessing student work but not giving formal grades.
When the 2020-21 academic year began, though, many schools were eager to return to a grading system closer to what teachers and students had known prior to the pandemic.
“Part of the thinking behind moving quickly to a traditional grading structure is to create a sense of accountability for teachers and students,” Stone-Johnson said.
It’s important to be able to assess where students are in their academic progress, she said.
And it’s also important to recognize that, while schools are better equipped for remote instruction than they were in March, challenges remain.
“The extent to which we return to ‘normal’ really needs to match the extent to which we’re supporting teachers and learners,” she said, “from professional development for teachers to social and emotional support for kids and parents.
“Without those structures in place, I’m not sure we’re ready to return fully to business the way it used to be.”