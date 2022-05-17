Residents will vote on budget, candidates in 38 Erie Niagara school districts

Voters are going to the polls Tuesday in 38 suburban school districts in Erie and Niagara counties, where they will choose new school board members and cast ballots on budgets and propositions.

With record state aid to school districts this year, all local districts kept proposed tax levies within the tax cap, requiring a simple majority of voters to pass the budgets.

The average percentage increase in proposed spending for districts in Erie and Niagara counties is 3.42%, while the average percentage increase proposed for tax levies is 1.82%.

And while taxes are usually on the minds of voters in school elections, in some districts, voters are more interested in school board races.

Last year there were 19 uncontested races. And in 2019, 15 districts had contested races while candidates in 22 others were unopposed.

There are contested races in 26 of the 38 districts. But no one filed petitions in North Collins for two open board seats. The positions will be filled by write-in ballots.

The interest in running comes after more than two years of upended schooling due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Some school board meetings have become contentious in the last year, with parents upset with hybrid learning and mask mandates. Some local boards abruptly adjourned their meetings when members of the public defied the state mask mandate and refused to wear masks.

And some of those people are running for the school board, with a few candidates spending thousands of dollars to run for the nonpaying position, something unheard of in suburban elections.

"School boards are democracy at its most grassroots level. Many of the decisions made by school boards will impact people in their community in a bigger way than decisions made at the state and federal levels," said David Albert, spokesman for the New York State School Boards Association.

