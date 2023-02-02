Buffalo Public Schools will be fully closed after all on Friday due to expected bitter temperatures and subzero wind chills, with the district in a message Thursday afternoon reversing course from its remote learning plan announced Thursday morning.

Students, faculty and staff do not need to report to school, and all athletic competitions Friday are canceled. Nonperishable food will still be sent home Thursday afternoon, the district confirmed.

National Weather Service Buffalo forecasts a wind chill of -10 degrees at 7 a.m. Friday, with winds around 20 mph. Temperatures are expected to fluctuate between 5 and 10 degrees in the morning. Wind gusts are expected to exceed 30 mph by Friday afternoon.

Phil Rumore, president of the Buffalo Teachers Federation, said he sent a letter to Buffalo Schools Superintendent Tonja M. Williams late Thursday morning to say "teachers were very disturbed that they have to teach students remotely from their schools/classrooms."

He cited several reasons for their unhappiness, including a lack of childcare, a lack of preparation for remote learning, the ask of teachers to venture out in bitter temperatures forecasted and that the district has sufficient snow days for these situations. "We believe you care about your teachers, we hope you will show it," Rumore wrote.

The district did not say it changed its mind because of Rumore's email.

For snow days during the snowstorm in November and on the day before Christmas break, Buffalo Schools opted against remote instruction.

The district also announced cancellations for Saturday Community School, My Brother's Keeper and other school activities scheduled Saturday. The Sectional Indoor Track competitions slated for Saturday at Houghton University at SUNY Buffalo State University will still take place.