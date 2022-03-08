Regents exams were canceled, and graduation rates stayed the same – or went up

The pandemic-era cancellation of most Regents exams the past two years appears to have had an effect on graduation rates across New York State.
How much of an effect it had, and how previous exemptions will affect this June's graduation rates, are open to debate. But most students graduated with exemptions last year.
Graduation rates for 2021 remained the same or increased in more than half the districts in Erie and Niagara counties over the previous year, while the statewide graduation rate went up 1 percentage point to 86%. That was part of a steady increase over the past 10 years, according to State Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa. The statewide graduation rate for students with disabilities increased more than 2 percentage points to 64.5%.
Usually students must pass four Regents exams to earn a high school diploma in New York. But the exams were canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of the disruption to learning caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Students who passed the course were given an exemption from the requirement of passing the Regents exam at the end of their course of study.
Of those who graduated in New York, 80% did so with exemptions to the requirement they pass the exams to earn a diploma.
Rosa said the cancellation had an effect on graduation rates, but she did not know the extent of the impact. And they will affect the graduation rates for future students as well, according to the state.
She said part of the difficulty in determining the effect stems from the fact that many students would have passed the exams.
“To earn a New York State diploma is a comprehensive composite over the lifespan of a student’s career,” Rosa said, adding that the Regents exam is just one of many ways a student’s progress is assessed.
The waivers enabled students who otherwise would have been deprived of an opportunity to earn a diploma to demonstrate they met the standards in other ways, Deputy Education Commissioner Jim Baldwin said.
Niagara Falls saw its graduation rate increase 10 percentage points over the last two years.
“We’re thrilled,” Superintendent Mark Laurrie said.
He said the rate increased in part because of how well students with disabilities did, and he attributed some of their increase in diplomas to the exemptions.
“The special education rate jumped,” Laurrie said. “We put a lot of emphasis on our special education rate.”
The rate for Niagara Falls’ special education students increased 16 percentage points.
“The relief from some of the mandates helped there,” Laurrie said. “The waiver helped our special ed rate immensely.”
Support Local Journalism
But he did not attribute the entire increase to the exemptions from passing Regents exams. He said the district also worked on decreasing its dropout rate.
“We made them stay and did everything that we could to keep engaging them,” Laurrie said.
Niagara Falls High School also got more students into the business world, including the trades and hospitality.
“We’re really letting seniors earn their credits in work-based learning situations,” he said.
The district also created a pupil assistance support center with a counselor and three teaching assistants who keep track of students, even making home visits to keep them on track to graduate.
Laurrie said most students don’t graduate because they don’t have enough course credits, not because they failed a Regents exam. But the Regents exams can be difficult for students with disabilities, and the exemptions helped them this year, he said.
“Those were the rules, we used them,” Laurrie said.
Buffalo has made a similar push to improve its graduation rate, which has increased 22% since 2019, the year before the pandemic started.
“You can't wait until students are in the 12th grade to begin working with that senior class, you have to work when they come in in ninth grade,” former Superintendent Kriner Cash said last month.
Cash said he was concerned with how poor attendance might affect students’ ability to pass the exams. He said he thought attendance would improve once in-person learning returned.
“We all know that the Regents exams have been postponed those two years. Those will resume again this June,” he said. “We do believe those will present a challenge for our students.”
Education Trust-New York, a nonprofit organization dedicated to closing opportunity and equity gaps, said that districts relied more significantly on exemptions to graduate students in 2021.
“This approach does a disservice to students who have worked hard to earn a diploma and want to leave high school prepared for college or the workforce,” Executive Director Dia Bryant said in a statement.
Thirteen percent of students statewide graduated with one or more exemptions in 2020, much less than the 80% who received exemptions in 2021. But that was to be expected, State Education Department spokeswoman Emily DeSantis said.
She said most students take the Regents exams in their junior year, and the second year of exemptions was their senior year.
“They have had exemptions during most of their high school career when they would have Regents exams,” DeSantis said.