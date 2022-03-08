Regents exams were canceled, and graduation rates stayed the same – or went up

The pandemic-era cancellation of most Regents exams the past two years appears to have had an effect on graduation rates across New York State.

How much of an effect it had, and how previous exemptions will affect this June's graduation rates, are open to debate. But most students graduated with exemptions last year.

Graduation rates for 2021 remained the same or increased in more than half the districts in Erie and Niagara counties over the previous year, while the statewide graduation rate went up 1 percentage point to 86%. That was part of a steady increase over the past 10 years, according to State Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa. The statewide graduation rate for students with disabilities increased more than 2 percentage points to 64.5%.

Usually students must pass four Regents exams to earn a high school diploma in New York. But the exams were canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of the disruption to learning caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Students who passed the course were given an exemption from the requirement of passing the Regents exam at the end of their course of study.

Of those who graduated in New York, 80% did so with exemptions to the requirement they pass the exams to earn a diploma.