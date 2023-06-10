A summer pilot program initiated by two of Buffalo Public Schools' community partners seeks to help the district overcome some of the learning loss caused by Covid-19 interruptions.

Read to Succeed Buffalo has partnered with Say Yes Buffalo to include one-on-one mentorships to teach reading to elementary students during Say Yes' summer camps.

Although Say Yes is rolling out 27 camps this summer, Read to Succeed has funding to join two of them: Parker Academy, 49 Indian Church Road in South Buffalo, and BestSelf Building Brighter Futures at Renovation, at 567 Hertel Ave. The camps run weekdays from July 10 to Aug. 18, and limited space is available. Register at SayYesBuffalo.org/Summer or at Say Yes' offices, through June 20.

Read to Succeed, which received two awards at Buffalo Schools' Parent, Family and Community Engagement Summit last month, runs an AARP Experience Corp program that pairs senior adult volunteers with below-grade-level elementary school students to help them practice reading.