One final hurdle separated Buffalo Public Schools and its teachers union from a new contract agreement that would give Buffalo teachers the second-highest starting pay in the region.

Hundreds of the district's rank-and-file teachers flooded into Kleinhans Music Hall on Monday evening to consider ratifying a $243.7 million contract already been agreed upon by Buffalo Schools and the Buffalo Teachers Federation.

Buffalo Teachers Federation President Philip Rumore, who announced last week that he will retire after 42 years on June 30, addressed assembled teachers at 4:45 p.m., with speakers scheduled to follow. Teachers received a ballot with three options – approval, disproval or abstain – and will file the completed ballot through a Board of Elections machine.

There was no specific deadline Monday for when results would be counted, but the 2016 contract was ratified at about 9 p.m.

The Buffalo School Board voted unanimously in favor of the agreement on Friday at City Hall, but for the deal to become official, a simple majority of teachers is needed to secure ratification.

Teachers arriving at Kleinhans expressed mostly excitement and positivity regarding the contract vote.

"I've been teaching since 1999, and this is just the third time," said Melissa Jenkins, a teacher at Frederick Law Olmsted School 156. "It doesn't happen that often."

While there were disagreements over parts of the contract, including the proposed three-bell schedule, multiple teachers said they felt a sense of unity upon entering the West Side concert hall.

"It's a very powerful experience that we're coming together to do this," said Beth Ulatowski, school social worker at Buffalo Elementary School of Technology. "I think it was a hard-fought battle to come to this point."

Jasmine Scott, a teacher at Hutchinson Central Technical High School, said she thinks more competitive pay will help teacher morale.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

"I'll just pray that it works because it might change teachers' attitudes," she said. "You wear so many hats – mom, dad, nurse, counselor – there's so many things, you know, but I think it's worth it."

Kristina Young-Nagel, a teacher at West Hertel Elementary, was excited about the projected salary increase, which rises from an average of $74,000 to $91,000 over the life of the contract, but shared concerns about the three-bell schedule, which will affect the start and end times of several schools as a strategy to alleviate the bus driver shortage.

"I prefer to keep my time – that will definitely be a contention," she said. "I prefer to start earlier than I think what we'll be going to."

Teachers and district administration have been at impasse for nearly four years, an at-times tumultuous period littered with a vote of no confidence in the superintendent, legal squabbles over bargaining practices and dozens of teacher pickets, including at City Hall and before board meetings.

Fact-finder recommends raises to make Buffalo teacher pay competitive but falls short of union proposal The recommendations released Tuesday are intended to guide the district and Buffalo Teachers Federation in resolving an impasse since 2019.

Former superintendent Kriner Cash resigned last spring and was replaced by Tonja M. Williams, who joined the district's negotiating team – a rare move, she and general counsel Nathaniel J. Kuzma have said. The superintendent's presence at the negotiating table – even in the face of a vote of no confidence – and presentation to an independent fact-finder, or non-binding mediator, seemed to push talks forward.

End of an era: Philip Rumore to step down as Buffalo Teachers Federation president Buffalo Teachers Federation President Philip Rumore announced Wednesday in a letter to teachers that he will step down from the role he has held since 1981 and retire.

A late compromise over retiree health care for future hires took negotiations to the finish line. The district agreed to provide health insurance to retirees for current teachers and new hires until July 1, 2026. New hires after that date could sell back unused sick days and dedicate an early retirement incentive toward health care, but would no longer be covered by the district's plan.

Buffalo Schools' Chief of Human Resources Tami Hollie-McGee said the extension of retiree health care through 2026 will be a boon for recruiting, and Ulatowski, the school social worker, said the contract as a whole could have that effect.

"We'll be able to lure people from the suburbs into the city because we do teach wonderful kids here in the city," she said.

As teachers greeted each other and handed identification cards to union volunteers, Jenkins remarked on a difference compared to previous votes in 2016 and 2004.

"I think there's a lot more positives heading into this one than the previous ones," the Olmsted teacher said. "It will be good to see everybody, and there's a lot of positive energy today."

This contract represents the swan song for Rumore, who announced last week that he will retire June 30. Rumore's reign lasted 42 years; he turns 81 in June. Three presidential candidates – Marc Bruno, Melissa Kenney and Rich Nigro – are vying to replace Rumore in a vote next month.