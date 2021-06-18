Randolph Academy names new superintendent

Danielle J. Cook will become the new superintendent of the Randolph Academy Union Free School District July 1.

Cook has been the middle and high school principal at Panama Central School since 2017. She also served for three years as a school psychologist for the Panama and Clymer school districts, and was an applied behavior science specialist with the Resource Center of Jamestown, a nonprofit organization serving people with disabilities.

Randolph Academy Board of Education President Mary Myers said Cook is an ideal choice to lead and grow the district.

“She places safety, student achievement, collaboration, collegiality, and goal-oriented decisions among her core values. She is especially invigorated by the supportive, family-based culture we have at Randolph Academy,” Myers said in a statement.

Lori DeCarlo, who has been superintendent for 15 years, is retiring at the end of the school year after 36 years of employment at the Randolph Academy.

Randolph Academy was established as a special act public school district by the State Legislature in 1985. The nearly 200-student district includes a residential campus, whose origins trace back to the 1860s, and serves students from throughout the state.

The academy also operates a day school at the former Hopevale campus in Hamburg, which serves students from dozens of districts across Western New York.

