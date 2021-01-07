Rancor reigns in Gowanda as three resign from school board in a month

It's been a long year for the Gowanda Central School Board, with members sniping at each other, one board member telling another to "shut up," another swearing on the board's first remote board meeting and two members brought up on charges of misconduct.
Three members, including the president, resigned over a four-week period in November and December.
Ronald L. Cook Jr., who had been president since July, resigned at the end of the Nov. 18 meeting that featured some tense disagreement over whether the district should switch to fully remote learning. Reading from a prepared statement, Cook cited a desire to redirect his energy during the Covid-19 pandemic to other endeavors. He also gave unspecified "other" reasons for resigning.
Two weeks later, the board meeting was abruptly adjourned after after Member David E. Barnes accused the superintendent of allowing people to steal from the district. Members had disagreed on the future of board committees, filling the empty seat and extending the superintendent's contract before that exchange.
"I make a motion to end this meeting based on misconduct, because we are not doing this," the new president, Dana Szalay-Delaney, said.
The motion was seconded by Barnes.
"Hopefully our next board meeting will be more professional," Szalay-Delaney said.
It certainly was quieter: Barnes and Member Janet Vogtli submitted their resignations Dec. 16, the day of the next meeting.
The small, rural district has about 1,100 students and is situated in six towns, two counties and the Cattaraugus Indian Territory. Two schools are in Cattaraugus County, and one is in an Erie County Covid-19 "yellow zone."
Barnes and Vogtli had been struggling to get their positions heard and accepted by the board. By most accounts, it was not working. Board President Mark D. Nephew filed more than two dozen charges of official misconduct against them in May. The charges were withdrawn in September.
"Why should I sit here?" Vogtli said. "They don't want to listen to me."
She said she tried to highlight issues, particularly about transparency in financial matters and children who are failing. She was adamant that students should be learning in person. The district pivoted to fully remote learning Nov. 30.
Support Local Journalism
"I tried to do everything I can," she said, adding, "Yes, I'm aggressive."
"They have had some issues with the board as a whole," Superintendent Robert Anderson said. "I think they were frustrated in not getting things done."
Vogtli said she started reading labor contracts and discovered that some employees were supposed to take a sick or vacation day when a snow day was called, but they were getting paid.
Anderson said he has never called a snow day, but the practice started with the previous superintendent. Some hourly workers are required to report to work on snow days, or take personal time or unpaid time, according to their contract. The former superintendent thought it was safer for employees not to travel in inclement weather, particularly if there was a travel ban, Anderson said.
He said the board had some discussion on the issue last year, and he clarified the district's position that the contract is to be followed in the event of a snow day.
"We were paying staff to stay home for snow days," Vogtli said. "How many other things like that are we doing? How many other things are we just sloppy at?"
Barnes said he was tired of what he sees as poor management in the district. He thinks children should be in school, not learning remotely, particularly when a number of families do not have access to the internet.
"We're creating a whole permanent underclass of students who are not getting an education, but no one seems to care," he said. "I understand people hate my guts because I say these things in public, but I don't give a (expletive)."
After Cook resigned, Szalay-Delaney, who had been vice president, conducted the next meeting. There is no mention in the minutes of the meeting that she was elected president, but she is listed on the district website as the president. The board selected Max Graham, who was the fourth highest vote-getter in the last election, to take Cook's seat.
Vogtli was elected in 2018 and Barnes was elected in 2019. Both of their terms end June 30.
When Cook joined the board in 2019 he said he noticed the turmoil between Vogtli and Barnes with the rest of the board, and that the board was not effective in overseeing the district.
"This is just an unfortunate situation that happened," Cook said. "I think the board just became ineffective from within itself."