Rancor reigns in Gowanda as three resign from school board in a month

Anderson said he has never called a snow day, but the practice started with the previous superintendent. Some hourly workers are required to report to work on snow days, or take personal time or unpaid time, according to their contract. The former superintendent thought it was safer for employees not to travel in inclement weather, particularly if there was a travel ban, Anderson said.

He said the board had some discussion on the issue last year, and he clarified the district's position that the contract is to be followed in the event of a snow day.

"We were paying staff to stay home for snow days," Vogtli said. "How many other things like that are we doing? How many other things are we just sloppy at?"

Barnes said he was tired of what he sees as poor management in the district. He thinks children should be in school, not learning remotely, particularly when a number of families do not have access to the internet.

"We're creating a whole permanent underclass of students who are not getting an education, but no one seems to care," he said. "I understand people hate my guts because I say these things in public, but I don't give a (expletive)."