The Buffalo Teachers Federation has announced that three presidential candidates are on the ballot for the May election to replace Philip Rumore, who on Wednesday announced he would retire June 30, after 42 years in the role.

Members of the teachers union will choose between Marc Bruno, Melissa Kenney and Rich Nigro during voting from May 5-18.

The candidates thought they'd be running against Rumore, who won 21 two-year terms and was rarely challenged, but the longtime leader's decision has ushered in a new era for the union. The new president will take office July 1.

The BTF took nominations until March 30. Nominees were then given two weeks to accept or decline. Rumore's decision to retire came at the tail end of that time window. The union announced the field on Thursday night.

Ballots will be sent to the 3,677-teacher membership early next month.

Here's an early look at the three platforms:

• Marc Bruno, presidential candidate, with vice presidential candidate Patrick Foster

Bruno and Foster are the last two challengers to Rumore's seat, as individuals and as running mates on previous ballots. Bruno said their ticket lost by 182 votes to Rumore in 2021.

Both teach social studies in Buffalo high schools; Bruno at Riverside and Foster at International Prep. Bruno, a community speaker at almost every Buffalo School Board meeting and member of the union's Council of Delegates for more than two decades, has long stressed his belief that fresh leadership is needed at the union helm, and that membership should speak with one united voice.

The duo, Bruno said, has visited two or three Buffalo schools each day for weeks, advocating for their campaign and asking teachers what is working, what isn't working and the ways in which each school needs help. They operate a campaign Facebook page. At board meetings, Bruno has raised issues of school safety at Riverside, the problem of illegal absenteeism and the possibility of a school of student support.

Bruno said he believes the other candidates are more connected to the previous regime than he is.

"The other two tickets have either one or both members who are part of President Rumore's inner circle, and the concern would be that they possibly maintain the status quo and not implement the many reforms the BTF desperately needs," he said.

• Melissa Kenney, presidential candidate, with vice presidential candidate Trish Rosokoff and secretary candidate Mark Mecca

Kenney, involved in Buffalo Schools for the last 25 years, has spent the last seven teaching English at Lewis J. Bennett School of Innovative Technology after 15 at the Buffalo Academy for Visual and Performing Arts. Rosokoff is a first-grade teacher at School 45.

Their campaign website, UnitingOurUnion.com, includes a banner reading, "Re-building bridges to strengthen solidarity." Many of their statements indicate a desire to change existing practices while building on the union's legacy. They've recently hosted Zoom discussions with teachers from several schools.

"We have dealt with over crowded classrooms, fought to have well maintained classrooms with the proper supplies, and know exactly what we all have dealt with from the elementary perspective and the secondary perspective," the campaign's site reads. "Our team has dealt with much of the same and have all been vocal advocates in the schools they each represent."

Kenney said she wants to "rebuild relationships" with the school district, improve the union's website and technology, and reduce the "bickering" among union members. "There is too much division right now," she said Friday.

She hopes to lean on Rumore as "for guidance and input" if she's elected.

• Rich Nigro, presidential candidate, with vice presidential candidate Melinda MacPherson-Sullivan

Nigro has been an English teacher and Instructional Technology coach in Buffalo Public Schools for the last 25 years, and is wrapping up his first stint on the BTF executive committee. His running mate directs the Buffalo Teacher Resource Center and was a longtime secretary for Rumore.

In addition to equity and school safety, they're emphasizing better communication among teachers – a secure messaging and file-sharing platform is high on their agenda, according to their campaign website.

"A group grows or falls apart depending on the communication you have," Nigro said Friday. "You need to find some common starting ground."

Nigro said he'd like to be a regular presence in schools to nurture in-person relationships, especially for younger teachers who are less familiar with how the union works and its importance.

The candidate said he's excited about the buzz around this year's election.

"With the interest and energy right now," Nigro said, "I think an amazing leader can bubble up to the top."

