Q&A: When will children return to school five days a week?

Elementary school students have the best chance of returning to the classroom five days a week before the school year ends.
And depending on the district, that could happen in the next two to three weeks.
It’s a different story for students across the region’s middle and high schools, where two to three days of in-person learning may be the standard for the remainder of the school year.
That’s what we know based on new guidance issued by the state Department of Health, setting into motion a race against the clock for districts who want to squeeze in as much time in the classroom before the school year draws to a close in June.
“We only have the rest of this month, May and June so we do realize that time is of the essence,” said Joseph D’Angelo, superintendent of the Maryvale School District.
While the guidance was quietly released by the state at the end of Friday, it was a significant development and could dramatically change what’s left of the school year for tens of thousands of students and their parents in the weeks to come.
Here’s a Q&A to explain.
Why is the new guidance from the state significant?
The guidance from the state follows the same recommendations issued last month by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It allows schools in communities where there isn't high transmission of Covid-19 to sit students 3 feet apart in the classroom while wearing masks rather than the pandemic standard of 6 feet.
This allows schools to bring more students back into the classroom on a full-time basis rather than two to three days a week, as they have been, because there’s not enough room in the class to keep them 6 feet apart.
But aren’t Erie and Niagara counties considered high transmission right now?
Yes. But in areas of high transmission, elementary schools can still reduce classroom distancing to 3 feet, according to the guidance.
Why?
The state guidance points to evidence of lower incidents of Covid-19 among younger children than teenagers, making elementary schools less of a risk for on-site transmission compared to middle and high schools.
What’s considered high transmission?
More than 100 cases per 100,000 population in the past seven days. As of last week, Erie County was at 337 cases per 100,000 while Niagara County was 294 per 100,000, according to the latest figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
More than 112,000 Western New Yorkers have contracted Covid-19 since March 2020 and nearly 2,000 have died.
Is there any chance middle and high schools will get to return five days a week this school year?
It will be much harder to pull off. Middle and high schools in high transmission communities are recommended to maintain 6 feet of distance if they cannot place students in cohorts – groups of students that remain together for the entire school day.
“It’s very, very difficult to cohort at the middle and high school levels because of the intricacies of their schedules,” said D’Angelo, of Maryvale.
“We’re not going to dismiss it offhand,” he said. “We’re going to run the models just to make sure, but I agree it’s going to be difficult.”
So when will districts start returning elementary students five days a week?
Districts are eyeing the end of this month.
“If everything can fall into place, probably the earliest would be the 19th and the latest would be the 26th,” said Jeffrey Rabey, superintendent of Depew Union Free School District.
“By this Friday, I would look to make a final announcement on what our timeline is and I’m striving for the week of the 26th for our elementary to be five days a week,” said Sabatino Cimato, superintendent of the Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda School District.
John McKenna, acting superintendent in the Williamsville Central School District, wrote to parents on Friday when he told them the district will review the guidance over the weekend and provide an update to the school community on Monday.
“I hate to put a timeframe on it but as soon as possible,” D’Angelo said of Maryvale. “I think the last couple of months we can get them in as long as we can accomplish what we need to accomplish between now and the end of April.”
What else is there to do?
The state guidance requires schools to submit modified reopening plans to their local health departments.
“We’ll provide information to schools on how to do that next week,” said Kara Kane, a spokeswoman for the Erie County Health Department.
In addition, the guidance requires school districts provide opportunity for their communities to give feedback before making any changes to the social distancing in schools.
“Whether that’s a survey or a town hall, we’re not sure at this point,” D’Angelo said.
Districts have redesigned the entire academic year around the pandemic so when there’s a change in guidance, it’s not like flipping a switch, Cimato said.
“It’s not like the guidance comes out and Monday you can bring kids back,” D’Angelo said. “There’s work we have to do.”
What about Buffalo Public Schools?
The region’s largest school district, which is still phasing students into the classroom on a part-time basis already, has said it will stick with 6 feet of distancing in its classrooms. A district spokeswoman confirmed that on Saturday.