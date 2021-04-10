Q&A: When will children return to school five days a week?

Elementary school students have the best chance of returning to the classroom five days a week before the school year ends.

And depending on the district, that could happen in the next two to three weeks.

It’s a different story for students across the region’s middle and high schools, where two to three days of in-person learning may be the standard for the remainder of the school year.

That’s what we know based on new guidance issued by the state Department of Health, setting into motion a race against the clock for districts who want to squeeze in as much time in the classroom before the school year draws to a close in June.

“We only have the rest of this month, May and June so we do realize that time is of the essence,” said Joseph D’Angelo, superintendent of the Maryvale School District.

While the guidance was quietly released by the state at the end of Friday, it was a significant development and could dramatically change what’s left of the school year for tens of thousands of students and their parents in the weeks to come.

Here’s a Q&A to explain.

Why is the new guidance from the state significant?