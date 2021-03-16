Q&A: What you need to know about the Buffalo Public Schools ransomware attack

What safeguards are the district putting in place moving forward?

The district is installing Carbon Black, which is software that helps stop malware from infiltrating a computer system, on all its servers, according to the memo from the chief technology officer.

Was the district unprepared for an attack?

The district has spent resources in cybersecurity training, Burden said. One of the most important things is awareness.

“There’s often phishing scams and other things that are bait, if you will, for end users that create, say, a tunnel or an opening into the district’s network,” she said.

“To protect an organization to 100%, there’s never any guarantee because every day these type of incidents become more and more sophisticated,” Burden said.

How much is this costing the district?

Cash signed a contract with GreyCastle, a cybersecurity firm, for $40,000. There may be other costs associated, but the school district has not commented.

Why is the FBI involved?