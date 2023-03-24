Teachers in Springville have noticed the difference universally free meals in the cafeteria make in the classroom.

“We had kids who, frankly, were hungry before this," said James Bialasik, superintendent in the Springville-Griffith Institute Central School District. "They were looking for food either from the teacher or going down to the nurse’s office to try to get a snack or something to eat.

"That's not happening anymore. Kids are getting what they need.”

Government aid covered the cost of all school meals statewide during the first two years of the pandemic. It proved so helpful in Springville that the district in mid-January started covering the cost of every student in the district to get a free breakfast and lunch, despite income eligibility guidelines used for free and reduced-cost meals this school year.

State lawmakers are talking about extending that benefit to schools statewide.

More than 250 organizations – including parent, teacher and school administrator organizations, food banks and food equity groups – formed the Healthy School Meals for All coalition to advocate for the funding.

"Those organizations and their members saw firsthand how well this worked over the last two school years," said Krista Hesdorfer, director of public affairs for Hunger Solutions New York, one of the groups leading the coalition. "They saw that kids were able to focus and engage, that attendance improves when meals are free for all kids."

The coalition estimates 726,000 children across New York, including 52,000 in Erie County and 10,800 in Niagara County, would regain access to free meals if its recommendation is passed in the new state budget.

Families would save about $140 per child per month, Hesdorfer said.

The Senate and Assembly included $280 million in their state budget plans to pay for breakfast and lunch for every student who does not already have access to free and reduced-cost meals.

It is not in Gov. Kathy Hochul’s spending proposal.

A state budget is supposed to be approved by April 1, although the governor has signaled a budget agreement may not be reached on time.

Meanwhile, school staff in districts across the state see some kids who don’t bring a lunch to school, and don’t buy one, either.

When that happens, the child is hungry, and learning is secondary.

“They’ll fly under the radar because kids don’t want that stigma,” Bialasik said.

Notable difference

All children, regardless of family income, received free breakfast and lunch during the height of the pandemic, but federal funding for that stopped at the end of the 2021-22 school year last June. That meant families had to fill out an application for free and reduced lunches again this school year, or pay for meals.

Many children receive free and reduced-cost lunches subsidized by the state and federal governments. But some families make just over the income limit. Other families would qualify, but parents don’t fill out the application.

In the first 40 days back to universal free meals in Springville, compared to the previous 40 days, there was a 57% increase in the number of children eating breakfast, and 23% more started getting lunch.

“It’s been a pretty stark contrast,” Bialasik said.

Some schools in lower-income communities, including Buffalo, Lackawanna and Niagara Falls, continue to serve free meals to all students through the Community Eligibility Provision. The budget plan in the State Legislature would cover the entire cost for 624 community eligible schools and nearly 2,000 other schools, Hesdorfer said.

Four elementary schools and the middle schools in the Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda School District are designated as community eligible schools, while two elementary schools and the high schools are not.

"It's so much easier for the families if we can cover the cost of the meal and they don't have to pay out of pocket," said Kim Roll, food service director in Ken-Ton.

Costs and complications

The federal and state reimbursement for a free lunch is $4.47. It's a penny less for a reduced lunch. It costs 91 cents for all other student lunches in the elementary eligible schools, Roll said.

The district charges $2.25 for elementary and middle school lunches and $2.50 for high school lunches.

Sometimes, students don't have lunch money, or the prepaid card has run out of money.

Ken-Ton is running a negative balance of $14,000 so far this school year because of students who don't have the money for their lunches.

"We're still feeding all these students," Roll said, adding that the district notifies parents, but not all pay back the cost.

They're not alone.

"I don’t know of a school district, if a student doesn't have money for lunch, that isn’t going to feed that kid," said David O'Rourke, superintendent of Erie 2 Chautauqua Cattaraugus BOCES. "Schools find a way to make that happen even if the paperwork is not in."

"I'm truly hoping that New York State changes its mind," Roll said. "It's just hard to understand why they haven't done this."

Schools not designated under the community eligibility provision made a concerted effort this year to notify parents they had to reapply for the program, listing their children, their schools, all household members and income if they do not receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits.

Some, including Ken-Ton, streamlined the process as much as possible and placed it online.

Broad support

Having every student eat a school lunch improves the nutrition of all students, according to a National Institute of Health study that found meals in the school lunch program are more nutritious than non-school lunches.

"Kids who bring meals from home or purchase them outside, regardless of income, eat less healthy meals than when kids eat school meals, so there is that benefit overall to all kids' health and well-being," said Liz Accles, executive director of Community Food Advocates, another leader of the state coalition.

The income for a family of four must be below $50,400 for the children to receive a reduced price breakfast or lunch. With high inflation, the cost of most goods, including food, has gone up, and many families are struggling to make ends meet, Accles said.

"We know many families are facing a burden and living paycheck to paycheck and there are impossible choices that food insecure families make each and every day," said Catherine Shick, public relations manager at FeedMore WNY. "By having this option of free school breakfast and lunch, they may be able to further allocate their resources to other essential items, such as filling the gas tank to be able to go to work, or paying the rent."

School administrators last year saw the benefits of universal free meals, particularly for students whose families may not fall below the poverty line.

"A child might come to school without breakfast, or might not come to school with a lunch that's made for them," said Hamburg Superintendent Michael Cornell, president of the Erie-Niagara School Superintendents Association.

Funding through the pandemic removed the paperwork surrounding the free and reduced lunches. If the measure is not placed in the new budget, local school leaders hope the state will make the process easier, perhaps by looking at data from income taxes and telling schools which students qualify.

"Right now, a parent has to fill out a form and even that can be viewed as a barrier," Grand Island Superintendent Brian Graham said. "If they're not going to fully fund it, let's make it so they remove the barriers to make sure that every child who is eligible gets the free lunch."