Probe faults Martzloff, Williamsville's 'questionable decisions' for school reopening missteps

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Former Williamsville Superintendent Scott G. Martzloff was disengaged, didn't share up-to-date information with district stakeholders and failed to provide adequate leadership as the region's largest suburban school district struggled to craft a reopening plan to safely serve all of its students, according to an outside investigation conducted on the School Board's behalf.
The situation required “credible leadership, advance planning and collaboration,” according to outside attorney Brendan P. Kelleher, who conducted the investigation.
“But for whatever reason – whether the battle scars from past disputes, a desire not to allow the union the opportunity to influence terms of the workplace, a reluctance to share information, or some other reason – Dr. Martzloff chose to go it alone in many respects here,” he wrote in the report.
The independent counsel's report, released late Wednesday morning, found the reasons the district wasn't prepared to reopen for the 2020-21 school year go well beyond Martzloff's shortcomings.
"A series of questionable decisions, the erosion of necessary working relationships, poor internal and external communications, an apparent fear of disappointing too many community members, a reliance on a legal opinion offered quickly at the board's request and the district's culture" all are to blame, wrote Kelleher, a partner at the Harris Beach law firm.
The "final misstep in a series of missteps," according to Kelleher, was the district's last-minute promotion of a Remote Academy program offering fully remote learners all of the classes they requested and taught by a Williamsville teacher – a system created, staffed and ready to function just two weeks after its unveiling.
The School Board Tuesday night authorized the release of the independent counsel's report, waiving attorney-client privilege and giving an exemption allowing the disclosure of executive session material.
"We are pleased to receive this report, share it with all stakeholders, learn from it and put the difficult time behind everyone in the district," Board President Theresa Anne Leatherbarrow said. "There are many positive things happening in our district, we have much to be thankful for here in Williamsville and we look forward to moving forward with positivity, gratitude and hope."
"This plan was simply too ambitious given the limitation of time," wrote Kelleher, who interviewed more than 30 district witnesses and pored over numerous official documents including emails sent by school administrators and School Board members. Martzloff, however, did not cooperate with the probe.
The Williamsville School Board voted to seek the investigation at a Sept. 7 special meeting, the same day members voted to place the superintendent on leave.
This followed a series of contentious public forums that drew complaints from parents, teachers and board members over a disjointed school reopening planning process that featured numerous changes in the weeks leading up to the first day of classes.
Martzloff, who had led the district since 2011 and had a contract running through June 2022, resigned effective Nov. 23 after reaching a settlement that will pay him at least $398,000. John McKenna, the assistant superintendent of human resources, has served as acting superintendent.
Martzloff previously acknowledged Williamsville's problems. But he argued other districts struggled with reopening, too, and he had relied on the efforts of McKenna and other top administrators during the planning period.