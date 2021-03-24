Probe faults Martzloff, Williamsville's 'questionable decisions' for school reopening missteps

"A series of questionable decisions, the erosion of necessary working relationships, poor internal and external communications, an apparent fear of disappointing too many community members, a reliance on a legal opinion offered quickly at the board's request and the district's culture" all are to blame, wrote Kelleher, a partner at the Harris Beach law firm.

The "final misstep in a series of missteps," according to Kelleher, was the district's last-minute promotion of a Remote Academy program offering fully remote learners all of the classes they requested and taught by a Williamsville teacher – a system created, staffed and ready to function just two weeks after its unveiling.

The School Board Tuesday night authorized the release of the independent counsel's report, waiving attorney-client privilege and giving an exemption allowing the disclosure of executive session material.

"We are pleased to receive this report, share it with all stakeholders, learn from it and put the difficult time behind everyone in the district," Board President Theresa Anne Leatherbarrow said. "There are many positive things happening in our district, we have much to be thankful for here in Williamsville and we look forward to moving forward with positivity, gratitude and hope."