Potent yet precarious: The state of Career & Technical Education in Buffalo schools

A survey last year of Buffalo Public Schools high school students revealed only 49% enjoyed learning, a metric that has left the district scrambling to find new ways to capture students’ interest.

A panel of eight district high school students in the Community Health Worker Network last month hinted that BPS was making progress with ventures outside of the core curriculum, with “variety of programs” finishing second to “teachers” in what panelists liked most about school.

"We learn college classes about coding, stuff we don't learn about in school – like your gross, your net, stuff you use in real life," said Kariah Kulu, a 10th-grader at Lewis J. Bennett High School of Innovative Technology.

That's the purpose of the district's Career & Technical Education (CTE), which teaches career-specific trade skills to high school students, facilitates a path into higher education or directly into the workforce, and connects them with potential employers in areas that fall outside traditional curricula – think carpentry and forensic technology – without abandoning general studies. These are school-based programs, too, that do not require sending a student to BOCES.

"It's so kids have a reason to come to school every day," said Robert P. Harris, district director of CTE, who's spent more than two decades in the field. "The professional skills that they're gonna get – they can go anywhere with them; they're enjoying what they're coming to school for and understanding the application of the core subjects. That makes them understand why they're taking those courses."

These CTE programs are not permanent, Harris emphasized. Most rely on state formula funding, which hinges on program enrollment. For example, if an insufficient number of students choose to study plumbing over a specific period of time, that option could vanish once the state contract expires. With that in mind, creating awareness is Harris' most pressing aim.

A second obstacle is explaining to parents the complex CTE setup – which covers 13 district high schools and nearly 30 programs, and can factor heavily into high school choice. Unlike vocational education offerings when he was a student at Emerson School of Hospitality – where he felt pigeonholed into attending culinary school rather than a traditional college because his classes leaned so heavily toward food – the director must explain how CTE participation now contributes to, but doesn't replace, Regents graduation requirements.

CTE offers flexibility in how students graduate and presents them with more options in higher education with the "4+1" high school diploma, whose first number refers to 22 course credits and four Regents exams, while the last represents an additional "pathway" required to graduate. For CTE students, that pathway may include a technical endorsement for completing a state-approved CTE program and three-part technical assessment, or a CDOS (career development occupational studies) credential, for which the student meets some but not all of the CTE criteria.

The state Education Department has broadened options for the "+1," including additional Regents exams in math, science and English language arts, in addition to the CTE option.

The acronyms and abbreviations can get confusing, even Harris will admit. But he cited Pathways in Technology, or P-Tech, as a state-funded program within Career & Technical Education that began in 2014, weathered the pandemic and graduates its third four-year cohort of students this year. These programs exist at McKinley High School, Lewis J. Bennett High School of Innovative Technology and South Park High School, and connect higher-ed and industry partners with prospective students and employees.

As an example of how it can work, take McKinley's P-Tech BeGreen arrangement with SUNY Alfred State and Montante Solar – the product of a state grant up for renewal this year. The route begins when students consider career-focused paths in seventh- and eighth-grade home economics and technology classes, then may apply to McKinley for its high school building trades program.

As freshmen, students take 10 weeks each of exploratory classes in carpentry, plumbing, HVAC and electrical construction. Before their sophomore year, they select their favorite trades and enter a lottery, an imperfect system designed for equity to best connect students with their preference, Harris said. Some CTE subjects might not receive enough interest to meet enrollment demands, while others could feature 200 applicants for 30 spots, the director said.

Innocent Nkurunziza, a sophomore at McKinley, echoed Kulu during the Community Health Workers Network meeting, saying that program variety was his favorite part of school. But he noted that he was now studying horticulture, which was not his first choice after the exploratory year.

"I wanted to do carpentry, but it was too full, so I got put into horticulture – I don't want to do plants, I want to build," Nkurunziza said.

Other students find themselves in similar situations, and Harris said he's meeting with BPS Superintendent Tonja M. Williams to address the topic.

"We're revisiting right now to make sure students can get what they choose," Harris said.

Through the partnership, students can earn roughly 18 credits to a trade program at Alfred State while in high school – if they keep their grades and attendance above 80% – with monthly mentorship, special events and field trips through Montante Solar. After these students graduate from McKinley – equipped with an OSHA 10 safety certification and other credentials – they enter the collegiate trade program at Alfred State and earn their associate degree in two years at no cost.

What differs from past vocational education, Harris said, is that P-Tech students must also pass four Regents exams to balance their trade studies. Graduation numbers from McKinley's P-Tech program have been slim but rising, with five in the first cohort, eight in the second and 12 expected in the third.

Bennett's P-Tech program provides students an avenue to an associate degree in information technology at SUNY Erie Community College, collaborating with IBM, while South Park High School's P-Tech path, also through SUNY Erie, collaborates with Tesla for mechanical engineering.

Critics argue that such trade-based pathways reflect a relaxing of graduation requirements and artificially boost district graduation rates since they require passing one fewer Regents exam. Harris does not see it that way.

"CTE allows kids who love the trades a pathway to graduation," he said, explaining the difference between CTE and CDOS as similar to honor roll and merit roll.

Buffalo’s decision to become the first large urban district to participate in Woz-Ed, the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) pathway developed by Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, could soon be the crown jewel of the district’s career-focused offerings, with 3-D printing and drone operation among the eye-catching subjects.

But the number of students Woz-Ed could impact is uncertain, and New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli's labor report from November said the state's decline in tradespeople – specifically electricians, plumbers and mechanics – can have an adverse impact on the economy. This trend shows the importance of educational programs like Harris' CTE that prepare students to join the workforce in areas of need.