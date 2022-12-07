Posturing over progress: Buffalo Schools, teachers at a heated impasse

As talks between the Buffalo Public Schools and its teachers union move toward a new calendar year without a collective bargaining agreement, the gap separating them is widening.

Teachers have been working without a contract for three years. The two sides have been at an impasse for about two years, and they seem to agree on one thing: Barely any meaningful progress has been made in recent discussions. A glimmer of hope for resolution – or at least progress – comes from an independent fact-finder appointed by PERB, New York's public employment relations board, to report a non-binding agreement, which should be released around the end of the year.

In the meantime, things are getting heated.

Negotiating tactics from both parties have attracted media coverage and led to verbal exchanges. The Buffalo Teachers Federation on Monday passed a vote of no confidence in Superintendent Tonja M. Williams and the nine-member school board for failing to properly compensate teachers and reach a new contract. Williams last week held a news conference to defend herself as the vote was being conducted, and on Tuesday shared her reaction.

"I am staying focused on the work and making the district stronger and better for our students and staff as I have done since July 20 when I was appointed as superintendent," she said in a statement.

Phil Rumore, president of the BTF, explained the significance of a vote of no confidence that stemmed from an online poll to which about half the district's teachers responded, with 91% in favor.

"It's supposed to let them know how angry the teachers are," he said.

The vote of no confidence in the superintendent rubbed one school board member the wrong way.

"Pure bullying is what's going on," said Sharon Belton-Cottman, the Ferry District representative.

Big gulf in teacher salaries

Buffalo Public Schools general counsel Nathaniel J. Kuzma said the union's latest proposal would quickly make the district financially insolvent. The union's salary demands from 2019 through 2026 amount to $2.2 billion in new money and would cost BPS about $600 million upon signing, he said. The district has about $313 million in the bank, he estimated.

The attorney said he reached the $2.2 billion figure by taking the district's 3,800 teachers and calculating an 8% salary increase for each year since 2019, a cost of living adjustment between 2% and 6% each year, and the removal of seven steps at the start of the salary ladder, which equals about another 3% raise per year, Kuzma said.

Rumore, the union president, said his proposal was "not anywhere near that," and accused the district of lying. He said he did not know the total cost of his union's latest proposal and sought those figures from New York State United Teachers, whose labor relations employees join him at the bargaining table. He believed the $2.2 billion figure the district reached was the total cost of the contract and not "new money," or the increase above the current contract.

The district's Nov. 28 proposal would incur about $210 million in new money, Kuzma said, beginning with an 8% raise for all teachers upon ratification and an 8% bonus to account for retroactive years. Teachers would receive another 6% raise on July 1, 2023. Kuzma said the 8% initial figure for both raise and bonus had increased from the district's 6% proposal earlier in the fall.

Rumore said he has received a barrage of teacher complaints about the district's approach to retroactive pay. A one-time 8% bonus – which Rumore said is taxed heavily and not able to be transferred to retirement – should be replaced by annual salary increases and cost of living adjustments for the three years since the last contract expired.

"The first three years, teachers receive a 0% increase," he said, later accusing the district of "stalling" negotiations and refusing to agree to tentative meeting dates.

The two sides will attempt to talk again Thursday.

More than teacher salaries at stake

The district has been frustrated with the union's unwillingness to negotiate its priorities, which include adjusting bell times to help alleviate the bus driver shortage; amending the hiring process required for athletic coaches; and reconsidering retirement health insurance for future teachers.

Belton-Cottman, the longtime Buffalo School Board member, called the transportation crisis a "civil rights issue" and blamed teachers for becoming an obstacle.

"They are on the wrong path, and it needs to be corrected," she said Tuesday. "I'm not going to sit here another year and watch our kids freeze on the corner when adults have the opportunity to fix this."

Rumore said the union rejected the district's memorandum of understanding in mid-October, but emailed a list of teachers' questions in the rejection. The BTF president said he has not received any responses to the teachers' concerns from the district.

Belton-Cottman believes the existing hiring process for district athletics coaches, which favors school and district employees, must be changed for the district to field more teams like Bennett High School, which just won a high school football state championship. Rumore said that, following the last contract agreement in 2017, a committee was formed to evaluate the process of how coaches were hired. He said that committee had not made significant progress.

The sides are at a stalemate with retiree health insurance, and it has taken a backseat to teachers' retroactive pay as the chief talking point. The district aims to end retiree health insurance for new hires after contract ratification, while the union wants it to continue.

"There's been no real substantive counter offer or proposal that addresses our priorities," Kuzma said.

Quick-hitter issues:

• The district wants to extend the school year from 42 weeks to 43, Rumore said, which would not change the number of days worked, but lead to pay being spread out over more weeks.

• The teachers union is advocating for 250-to-1 caseloads for school counselors, social workers, psychologists and attendance teachers, which the district has rebuffed, Rumore said. He estimated current caseloads are 900-to-1.

• The two sides have different approaches to bargaining. The teachers union has presented proposals on individual topics within a CBA – there were 87 by mid-September, Kuzma said, and very few are withdrawn. The district presents each contract proposal as a single package that incorporates many different topics.