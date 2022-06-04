Pioneer school superintendent placed on administrative leave

Pioneer Central School superintendent Benjamin Halsey has been placed on administrative leave by the district's Board of Education, the school announced on its website Friday.

The district would not comment further, citing confidentiality of personnel matters.

The report added Nicholas Silvaroli would serve as acting superintendent, with Michael Irizarry as acting assistant superintendent, in Halsey's absence.

Silvaroli was previously Pioneer Schools' assistant superintendent, while Irizarry was director of curriculum, instruction and technology.

Before taking the role at Pioneer during the 2015-2016 school year, Halsey held superintendent positions at the North Collins and Oswego City school districts.

WIVB was the first to report the news.

