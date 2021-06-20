Pioneer Central state aid threatened over decision to make masks optional

Pioneer Central School District was threatened with fines, withholding of state aid and even closure if it did not follow state guidance requiring students to wear masks in school, according to the superintendent.
Superintendent Benjamin Halsey posted a message on the district website two weeks ago that the "on-campus wearing of masks by students, staff and faculty at Pioneer School District will be optional as of June 7."
Even though the end of the school year is near, and a return to something resembling normalcy is in sight, the battle over wearing masks has remained a flashpoint.
But on Friday, he sent out an automated message to parents saying mask requirements would still be in effect for the final week of school.
The issue of children wearing masks has prompted parents in several school districts to protest at school board meetings, and a Lancaster family brought the district to court after their children suffered asthma attacks in school on a hot day early in June while wearing masks. The parents want their children to attend school without wearing masks.
Pioneer, which includes parts of Erie, Wyoming, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties, was responding to a letter that New York Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker sent in early June to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention saying New York intended to waive the mask mandate for students effective June 7. The letter left many believing that masks would not be required starting June 7.
As part of a Buffalo News project about learning during the pandemic, News photographer Harry Scull Jr. spent time capturing images of the Smith family of Arcade – Kyle, Andrea and their sons, Phineas, Bennett and Jensen – as they found their way through the school year during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The message on the Pioneer website said the decision to go mask-optional was based on the latest actions of the New York State Department of Health, and applied to all Pioneer facilities.
"Wearing a mask will be a matter of personal choice," the letter said, and all other Covid-19 safety protocols would remain in place, including social distancing.
The state Education Department sent an email to superintendents June 6 clarifying the issue, after conferring with members of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's executive staff.
The letter from the health commissioner to the CDC was meant to "obtain a response" from the federal agency regarding standards for summer camps and schools, the state Education Department email said.
Support Local Journalism
"It has not changed any existing arrangements," the email from the Education Department stated. "Therefore, schools should continue to operate under their existing procedures until further notice."
Pioneer did not change its policy until Friday. That's when Halsey, in an automated phone call and message on the district website, said he had heard from the state Education Department on Thursday that directives on wearing masks were still in effect.
"I was further notified that the state and county departments of health will be imposing fines, and withhold the district's state aid, or even close our school for non-compliance, by following the anticipated state Department of Health guidance that was not implemented," Halsey said in the message.
Just as festivals and events closed one by one last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic, announcements are dribbling out from some that are coming back this summer.
Halsey said he and the School Board make decisions for the betterment of the school. But, he said, "Neither I or the board, however, will risk state aid, or the ability to keep our school open or the district's financial resources when there is a total of 2-1/2 days of school remaining in the school year."
Zucker's letter to the CDC said mask use would be strongly encouraged indoors, but not required for students, campers and staff/teachers/counselors who are not fully vaccinated. Outdoors, masks would not required; students, campers, and staff/teachers/counselors who are not fully vaccinated would be “encouraged” to wear a mask in certain higher-risk circumstances.
Halsey said the district asked why Zucker's announced change was not implemented, but received no answer.
"However, we cannot take the risk for 2-1/2 days of instruction," Halsey said.
The district will switch to hybrid learning as of Monday, he said. Only those students who need to take an exam, complete unfinished work or turn in devices or other materials or gather belongings will attend school, he said.
Faculty and staff will work their regular schedule, and buses will be running for those who need to get to school. All others will work remotely, he said.
"Importantly, please note that if you come to school, we ask that you follow the masking protocols previously in place," the message concluded.
The state Education Department referred questions earlier in the week to the state Health Department.
The state Health Department issued this statement Monday: “Pre-K to Grade 12 schools must comply with DOH guidance in order to be authorized to remain open for in-person instruction. If a district is not following the masking requirements of the Department’s guidance, local health departments are the entities charged with enforcing these requirements.”