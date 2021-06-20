Pioneer Central state aid threatened over decision to make masks optional

"Wearing a mask will be a matter of personal choice," the letter said, and all other Covid-19 safety protocols would remain in place, including social distancing.

The state Education Department sent an email to superintendents June 6 clarifying the issue, after conferring with members of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's executive staff.

The letter from the health commissioner to the CDC was meant to "obtain a response" from the federal agency regarding standards for summer camps and schools, the state Education Department email said.

"It has not changed any existing arrangements," the email from the Education Department stated. "Therefore, schools should continue to operate under their existing procedures until further notice."

Pioneer did not change its policy until Friday. That's when Halsey, in an automated phone call and message on the district website, said he had heard from the state Education Department on Thursday that directives on wearing masks were still in effect.

"I was further notified that the state and county departments of health will be imposing fines, and withhold the district's state aid, or even close our school for non-compliance, by following the anticipated state Department of Health guidance that was not implemented," Halsey said in the message.

