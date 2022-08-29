Pioneer Central School District could pay nearly $400,000 to two former administrators

Pioneer Central School District could pay nearly $400,000 to its former superintendent and high school principal, according to separation agreements the two men signed with the district.

The payouts, together with the pay for the interim superintendent, could amount to more than a half million dollars.

The district has not divulged why Principal Mark Schultz and Superintendent Benjamin A. Halsey were placed on administrative leave. Schultz was placed on leave in March; Halsey's leave started June 3.

The Buffalo News obtained the agreements through a Freedom of Information Law request. Four paragraphs were redacted in Schultz's agreement, and three paragraphs were redacted in the Halsey agreement.

Halsey, who worked for the district for nearly seven years, resigned Aug. 4. He will be paid through Dec. 1, 2023, or sooner if he secures another job, according to the agreement. His annual salary in the 2022-23 school year was $195,800.

As part of of the agreement, Halsey and the district agreed on a statement, which the School Board released when it accepted his resignation Aug. 4.

It said: "The Pioneer Central School has come to an agreement with Superintendent Ben Halsey. The Board of Education and Mr. Halsey have come to a crossroad in which philosophical differences on the direction of the district have led the district and Mr. Halsey to mutually agree to separate and head in another direction. It is not a reflection of wrongdoing on the part of either Mr. Halsey, or the school district. The District thanks Mr. Halsey for his years of student-centered leadership and strong support of the community during his tenure at Pioneer, and we wish him well on his future endeavors."

Schultz will be paid $134,571 through June 30, 2023, according to the agreement. He also will be paid $560.71 for unused vacation days. He was high school principal for 15 years, according to his LinkedIn profile. He resigned July 28.

Both men will receive health insurance while they get their separation pay. They will contribute 15% of the cost.

Board President Melissa Nocera-Collins did not comment on the agreements.

Interim Superintendent Dennis Ford, who was appointed interim superintendent July 28, will receive $775 per day, or a total of $179,025 if he is employed for the entire school year ending June 30, 2023, according to the agreement. He also will receive holidays, sick time and vacation time, but he will not be reimbursed for unused days when he leaves the district.