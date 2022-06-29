Pioneer Central School Board mum on administrative changes

Pioneer Central School Board members met in executive session for more than three hours Wednesday night.

The board took no action when it came out of executive session. The agenda said the closed session was to talk about "the potential hire of particular person(s)" and "potential discipline of particular person(s.)"

The board has released very few details after placing the high school principal and superintendent on administrative leave this spring.

Superintendent Benjamin Halsey was placed on leave June 3. Assistant Superintendent Nicholas J. Silvaroli was named acting superintendent, and Michael R. Irizarry was appointed acting assistant superintendent.

The Arcade Herald reported that Pioneer High School principal Mark Schultz was placed on administrative leave. According to school board meeting minutes for March 15, the board passed a motion on Halsey's recommendation to "continue the administrative leave of a particular person."

High School Assistant Principal Katelyn Welker was named acting high school principal at the board's April 5 meeting, with the appointment effective March 8.

