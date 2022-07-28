Pioneer Central School Board appoints new acting superintendent

Pioneer Central School Board members appointed a new acting superintendent Thursday evening but took no public action concerning Superintendent Benjamin A. Halsey, who the board put on leave last month.

Former Amherst Superintendent Dennis Ford will start as acting superintendent Monday. Ford has spent 48 years as a superintendent, associate superintendent, assistant superintendent, principal, assistant principal and teacher.

Halsey has been on paid administrative leave since June 3, but the district has released little information about his situation, citing confidentiality of personnel matters.

Thursday's action in the special meeting followed an hour-long executive session.

Assistant Superintendent Nicholas J. Silvaroli and Director of Curriculum Michael R. Irizarry will return to their permanent positions Monday. The board had named Silvaroli as acting superintendent and Irizarry as acting assistant superintendent at its June 7 meeting.

The situation with Halsey and High School Principal Mark Schultz, who was placed on administrative leave in March, has generated much speculation in the community. Schultz spent the last 15 years as high school principal, according to his LinkedIn profile. Assistant High School Principal Katelyn Welker was named acting principal effective March 8.

The School Board on Thursday approved a settlement agreement "resolving a personnel matter," but did not disclose who the agreement involves.

Pioneer Central, located about 40 miles southeast of Buffalo, encompasses 250 square miles over Erie, Wyoming, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties. There are about 2,800 students in prekindergarten through 12th grade.

Halsey was superintendent of North Collins Central School District until late December 2013, when he became superintendent at Oswego city schools. He was hired by Pioneer in late 2015. He was paid $176,735 last year, according to See Through New York.

During his tenure at Pioneer, Halsey got caught up in the issue requiring masks in school. He announced in June 2021 that wearing masks was optional for students, after then-State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker sent a letter to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention saying New York intended to waive the mask mandate for students. The state education commissioner had issued a letter to schools advising them to continue requiring masks.

Two weeks later, Halsey said masks would be required after the district was threatened with fines, withholding of state aid and even closure if it did not follow state guidance requiring students to wear masks in school, according to the superintendent.