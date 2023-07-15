Bryna Moritz was already a superintendent at Pine Valley Central School District when she became pregnant and was looking for child care.

She found someone – after contacting 18 providers – but she knew families in her district faced the same hurdles, and she wanted to help them.

That’s why last fall, the district began collaborating with a child care provider to open a day care in the school, solving a problem that affects rural communities everywhere.

“I started to realize that this is a crisis on multiple levels and that our school districts, some of which have declining enrollment, have added space in them sometimes, and that we could help solve the problem because ultimately, it’s taxpayers that are suffering with this child care,” Moritz said.

Half the people in the United States live in child care deserts, including 64% of New Yorkers, according to the Center for American Progress. The nonpartisan policy institute defines a child care desert as an area with no providers or so few that there are more than three times as many children as there are slots. They are found in urban, suburban and rural areas.

It affects the bottom line for taxpayers when children who need special services, such as speech or other therapies, don’t receive them until they enter school.

“All of the research shows the earlier you give a child the intervention, the greater impact on the child’s life,” Moritz said. “If we could get our families quality care, at an early age, we actually could end up having – long term – lower special-education costs in our district.”

Moritz, who will become a deputy superintendent at Erie 2 Chautauqua Cattaraugus BOCES in August, started researching child care regulations. A district could open a day care, but it could not charge for the service, she discovered. The cost of doing that, about $230,000, was too much for Pine Valley, which has an annual budget of about $18 million.

The School Board did fund a full-day 3-year-old prekindergarten program, which now has a waiting list. The district is already seeing the benefits. One nonverbal child in the program got early intervention and was ready for a general education class in time for kindergarten, Moritz said.

She thought the district could lower the overhead for the child care provider, since it already was paying for things like heat and plowing the parking lot. The district issued requests for proposals from day care operators, and settled on Little Love Bugs, which had a location in Gowanda. The center opened in November.

Heather Mohawk ran a family day care in her home before she purchased a building in Gowanda for Little Love Bugs. She said opening the center in the school was easier because of the support from the district.

“Because there is a need for child care, I think it would be so much easier, for people who are interested in doing this, to be able to do that if it was in a school setting,” Mohawk said.

The school day care filled a pressing need in the district.

“There weren’t any other options,” said Taylor Dipietro of South Dayton. “I was looking for a long time.”

She found several places, including some that were miles out of her way, but they were full.

“I was relying on family and bounding around from place to place,” she said.

Her daughter, Eliana, will be 3 in August, and some days she had no place for her daughter when she worked as a personal care aide.

The school day care has been “monumentally helpful,” DiPietro said.

Kyleen Young of Cherry Creek used to have a family friend watch her son, Asher, 2.

“Once the day care opened, it was a no-brainer that I would send him there, just because he’s around other kids and not just sitting at home, they do some projects with the kids, they get to go outside,” Young said.

Asher also will be going into the 3-year-old prekindergarten this fall.

This is not the first day care in a Western New York school. The model has worked since 2006 in the Chautauqua Lake Central School District. The nonprofit Chautauqua Lake Child Care Center leases space in the district year round, and also offers before- and after-school care for students.

Moritz said a school day care can help with the labor shortage and help rural districts attract and retain teachers.

“We get a lot of phone calls from prospective teacher candidates saying to you, ‘Is it true you have a day care in your district?’ and teachers want to bring their kids, so it helps in that regard,” she said.

She’s hoping more school districts will have child care in their buildings, and she’s hoping to change some of the regulations to make it easier, such as streamlining fire inspections and fingerprinting, which now must be done separately for the school and day care.

Moritz has asked other school districts to support changes in the regulations that would allow a school district to operate a day care if there is no provider available, and she hopes the New York State School Boards Association also will endorse the idea.

She said she’s never gotten such a positive reaction from the community as she has on the school day care.

“People are usually mixed on an issue. And as far as our community was concerned, there was an outcry for ‘Please do this, please help here,’” she said.