A seismic change will soon take place at the helm of the Buffalo teachers union.

Buffalo Teachers Federation President Philip Rumore announced Wednesday in a letter to teachers that he will step down from the role he has held since 1981 and retire.

His decision comes as the union he has led for almost 42 years nears a tentative contract agreement expected to be presented later this week to the Buffalo School Board.

"Since I am confident that your future is secure, I will, with heartfelt appreciation, retire at the end of my term on June 30, 2023," Rumore wrote in his letter.

The 3,677-member union will vote on a new president next month.

"There comes a point when you say it's time to turn things over to someone else," Rumore told The Buffalo News. "We've worked together and accomplished a lot for our kids."

Rumore, who turns 81 in June, has negotiated five collective bargaining agreements, taken Buffalo Schools to court, outlasted 12 superintendents and organized dozens of pickets and strikes – including an illegal one that led to a brief stint in jail – during his four decades leading Buffalo's teachers union.

His life has been dedicated to fighting for teachers. He has never married and has no children.

James Sampson, president of the Buffalo School Board from 2014 to 2016, said Wednesday he "very frequently disagreed" with Rumore, but described him as an informed advocate for teachers.

"He was an organizing voice who was able to talk about issues important to teachers," Sampson said, pointing to major negotiating topics including salary and class sizes.

Rebecca Pordum, who has worked for the BTF the last nine years, described the president as "diligent" in his role.

"His institutional knowledge of the organization cannot be matched by anyone," Pordum said.

In 1981, as Rumore approached his first contract negotiations after succeeding Tom Pisa as union president, News reporter Modesto Argenio described Rumore as "a maverick who upset the political establishment when he won election."

"He doesn't especially like to be tagged a militant," Argenio wrote, "but he'll admit to being stubborn."

Forty years later, The News distilled Rumore's leadership ahead of his last term in office. It was eerily similar.

"To his friends and allies, Rumore is a defender of public education and a relentless, hard-nosed negotiator. But to his critics, he is an obstructionist who holds the school district back from making needed reforms," then-News education reporter Jay Rey wrote.

The pending contract settlement will be the third Rumore has negotiated during the last 25 years. He has worked closely with labor relations specialists from New York State United Teachers, the BTF's parent organization.

Critics and some teachers have bemoaned the length of time between contracts, though Sampson said district officials have long known what they were in for when negotiating with the longtime president.

"It was going to be a battle," he said. "It was going to take a long time, and he would not agree to anything that teachers would not embrace."

Rumore could appear stern, stoic and even cold during negotiations – and willing to pursue litigation – but Sampson emphasized that the union leader could be kind, too.

When contract negotiations became fierce in 2014 – a decade after the previous agreement – the Buffalo Teachers Federation picketed outside the homes of school board members. Rumore, aware that Sampson's wife was terminally ill, did not allow teachers to picket in front of his home, the former school board president said.

"That's a dimension to him that I think people should know," Sampson said.

Lupe Sauer, BTF secretary since 1974, on Wednesday recalled Rumore's his first day as president. They went to lunch to outline his goals, and she said he had one request: that she never bring him his coffee.

"These duties were not beneath him," Sauer said. "I've been blessed I've been able to work with him that long."

Sauer and Pordum, the union vice president, underscored Rumore's generosity, whether it was helping people requesting money at the corner of Porter Avenue and Niagara Street, outside the teachers union office, or the holiday trinkets he gave to office members – often related to ducks, his favorite animal and office decoration.

Pordum said Rumore's fierce advocacy for teachers led some to believe he did not care about students or the community. The opposite was true, she said.

"He put his members first – that's his job," she said, "but he genuinely believes in the district, teachers and students, and wants the best for them all."

Though Rumore would often frustrate district officials with his stubbornness and negotiating strategies, many grew to respect him.

During a recent board meeting focused on contract talks, Buffalo School Board President Sharon Belton-Cottman – irritated over the teachers union's demand for keeping retiree health insurance – introduced Rumore to the speakers' microphone by saying, "Mr. Rumore, I respect you, because you have never, not one time that I have ever called you for anything involving kids to help them get to the next level, you have never one time said 'No.' Never, in almost the 12 years I've been sitting here. You are an icon and you deserve to be respected, but on this issue, we can just not agree."

Rumore knew and wielded his political sway, too. Prospective school board members would curry for endorsement from the teachers union. Approval would almost guarantee a spot on the nine-member board. Some will look back on a legacy of union power – the might of teachers' togetherness – while others have wished this day would come for 40 years.

This year brings a rare contested presidential election in recent decades for the union. The process has been underway since March. A final ballot of candidates is expected to be released soon, with voting slated for May 5 to 18.

In his 21 two-year terms, Rumore rarely had to fight off challengers, with district teachers Marc Bruno and Patrick Foster recently falling short of unseating him. The teachers union confirmed both Bruno and Foster are expected to be involved in this year's election, too.

New union leadership will have great opportunity to change a four-decade status quo, and a likely three-year transition period before contract negotiations pick up again. In the meantime, the BTF vice president said Rumore deserves to be lauded for his career.

"Teachers owe him a huge debt of gratitude, in my personal opinion, for his leadership and stewardship," Pordum said.

Rumore has toyed with the idea of retirement in the recent past, he said, but something always caused him to reconsider. Not this time.

"Maybe it's time," he said, "to smell the roses."