Phil Rumore faces challenge to his four-decade Buffalo Teachers Federation reign

Rumore stands by his record.

“We’re proud of what we’ve done,” Rumore said. “People may say that we’re viewed negatively, but I would hope that teachers of Buffalo overwhelmingly support the team that has delivered so much rather than two candidates that have no experience.”

Bruno and Rumore are no strangers.

Bruno unsuccessfully challenged Rumore in 2013 and again in 2015, when he garnered 299 votes to Rumore’s 707.

But this time Bruno has joined forces with Patrick Foster, a teacher at I-Prep, who came in second during the 2015 election and will be Bruno’s running mate.

Bruno and Foster, 51, have been teachers in the school district since 2001 and both have played active roles in the union, including serving on its executive committee. They are the only two to have challenged Rumore in more than 25 years, Bruno said.

“They seem to me like they are more in appeasement mode, rather than a fighting mode,” Rumore said of his opponents. “Yes, we try to work with the district, but they know that this organization is not afraid to fight if we have to.”

Rumore said he’s up for the challenge.

“I’m as dedicated and as energized as the day I was first elected,” he said.

