Phil Rumore faces challenge to his four-decade Buffalo Teachers Federation reign

Philip Rumore, who has reigned over the Buffalo Teachers Federation for the past four decades, is facing something he hasn’t seen in years: a challenger.
Marc Bruno, a teacher at Riverside Academy, is challenging Rumore for president of the city’s powerful teachers union, which boasts some 3,600 active members.
Voting starts on Monday and runs through May 17. A challenge to Rumore is rare.
“I am running for BTF president because I believe President Rumore’s tactics are outdated and his leadership skills are stagnant,” Bruno told The Buffalo News. “He is constantly making empty promises to the membership.”
Rumore, who turns 79 in June, was first elected BTF president in 1981, making him one of the more influential – and controversial – figures in Buffalo’s education circles.
To his friends and allies, Rumore is a defender of public education and a relentless, hard-nosed negotiator. But to his critics, he is an obstructionist who holds the school district back from making needed reforms.
“President Rumore has alienated many of the BPS stakeholders who we need to negotiate a contract with,” said Bruno, 45.
“He sends unnecessarily bombastic emails, files frivolous court cases against our lawyers’ advice – when other methods could and should be utilized first – and is constantly using scare tactics and makes empty promises to stay in power,” Bruno said. “This all hurts the membership.”
Rumore stands by his record.
“We’re proud of what we’ve done,” Rumore said. “People may say that we’re viewed negatively, but I would hope that teachers of Buffalo overwhelmingly support the team that has delivered so much rather than two candidates that have no experience.”
Bruno and Rumore are no strangers.
Bruno unsuccessfully challenged Rumore in 2013 and again in 2015, when he garnered 299 votes to Rumore’s 707.
But this time Bruno has joined forces with Patrick Foster, a teacher at I-Prep, who came in second during the 2015 election and will be Bruno’s running mate.
Bruno and Foster, 51, have been teachers in the school district since 2001 and both have played active roles in the union, including serving on its executive committee. They are the only two to have challenged Rumore in more than 25 years, Bruno said.
“They seem to me like they are more in appeasement mode, rather than a fighting mode,” Rumore said of his opponents. “Yes, we try to work with the district, but they know that this organization is not afraid to fight if we have to.”
Rumore said he’s up for the challenge.
“I’m as dedicated and as energized as the day I was first elected,” he said.