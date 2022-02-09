 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Petrucci nixes re-election bid on Buffalo School Board
Buffalo School Board President Louis J. Petrucci has announced he will not run for re-election this year.

Louis J. Petrucci. 

"I am grateful for having the opportunity to serve but after more than a decade on the board, I feel it is time to give the opportunity to someone else," the Park District representative wrote on his Facebook page.

Petrucci's tenure on the board came in two stints. He served on the School Board between 2007 and 2013, including a year as president. He was chosen by the School Board to fill the seat after Catherine Flanagan-Priore resigned in 2018. Flanagan-Priore had been named by the board to fill the term of Carl P. Paladino, who was ousted from the board.

Petrucci, who held the Park District seat before Paladino, was elected board president last year.

"While I believe the district has improved in many ways, there is still work to be done to make it even better for the students, families and staff of the Buffalo Public Schools," Petrucci said in his Facebook post, in which he thanked his family, the community and board members.

