Petrozzi named president of Niagara Falls Board of Education
Russell Petrozzi, a member of the Niagara Falls Board of Education for more than 20 years, has been chosen to serve as its president for 2021-22.

Petrozzi

Russell J. Petrozzi, Niagara Falls Board of Education president for 2021-22. 

Petrozzi, vice president of Capitol Cleaners and a 1975 graduate of LaSalle High School, was first elected to the board in 2000 and has served as president several times during his tenure.

Anthony Paretto, a city electrician, was named vice president for the coming year.

Anthony Paretto

Anthony Paretto, Niagara Falls Board of Education vice president for 2021-22.

A member of the board since 2013, Paretto is a volunteer coach for the Niagara Falls High School football team and the Niagara Falls Junior Football Club.  

Reelected board members Robert Bilson and Earl Bass have been sworn in for new five-year terms.

Bilson is the senior director of negotiation for production at Strategic Financial Solutions and has composed music for TV shows such as A&E’s "Wahlburgers." 

Bass is a Niagara Falls firefighter, a trustee of St. John African Methodist Episcopal Church and a member of the Niagara Falls Housing Authority board.

