Permanent building at NCCC to house Law Enforcement Academy

Five months after a dispute with Niagara University over a graduation ceremony for the Niagara County Law Enforcement Academy, the county has decided to build a permanent home for the academy.

The County Legislature this week voted to allocate up to $3 million from the county's American Rescue Plan funds for the construction project on the Niagara County Community College campus in Sanborn.

"It shows a commitment by the county that they value law enforcement," Sheriff Michael J. Filicetti said. "More and more, people are looking at us to increase our levels of training and increase the education that we get. This building will allow us to do that."

The remainder of the building's estimated $4.54 million cost is expected to come from the State University of New York system, although NCCC has yet to apply for that aid, Filicetti said.

He said he expects the money from the SUNY building fund to be appropriated in the state budget to be adopted in April.

Besides the construction, the plans call for spending about $400,000 to repave a parking lot near the building site.

"Obviously we still have to put it out to bid and see where we land," Filicetti said.