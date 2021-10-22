Permanent building at NCCC to house Law Enforcement Academy

Five months after a dispute with Niagara University over a graduation ceremony for the Niagara County Law Enforcement Academy, the county has decided to build a permanent home for the academy.
The County Legislature this week voted to allocate up to $3 million from the county's American Rescue Plan funds for the construction project on the Niagara County Community College campus in Sanborn.
"It shows a commitment by the county that they value law enforcement," Sheriff Michael J. Filicetti said. "More and more, people are looking at us to increase our levels of training and increase the education that we get. This building will allow us to do that."
The remainder of the building's estimated $4.54 million cost is expected to come from the State University of New York system, although NCCC has yet to apply for that aid, Filicetti said.
He said he expects the money from the SUNY building fund to be appropriated in the state budget to be adopted in April.
Besides the construction, the plans call for spending about $400,000 to repave a parking lot near the building site.
"Obviously we still have to put it out to bid and see where we land," Filicetti said.
The academy is operated jointly by the Niagara County Sheriff's Office and the Niagara Falls Police Department, but Mayor Robert M. Restaino said Niagara Falls will not make a financial contribution to the construction project.
The site is on the west side of the sprawling Sanborn campus, near the college administration building.
"An expansion is going to be necessary, especially to bring the program into the 21st century, and to expand it to students and not just law enforcement," said Jason J. Cafarella, chairman of the NCCC Board of Trustees.
"The benefit to NCCC is, criminal justice students will be allowed access to the building at specified times," Filicetti said.
In a sense, the academy is returning home. NCCC hosted the academy, which trains new officers for area law enforcement agencies, from 1974 to 2011. The site was an annex to Building C.
Then, the academy moved to Niagara University, where it remained until this spring.
Filicetti said that NU learned of a planned protest at the academy's May graduation ceremony. The university denied that but said it had a scheduling conflict for the site of the graduation.
But the upshot was that the graduation ceremony was held at Niagara Falls High School and the academy moved back to Sanborn.It's currently operating in temporary quarters in Building G, near the college cafeteria.
Plans for the new 14,000-square-foot building, drawn up by LaBella Associates, call for four classrooms with movable walls, men's and women's locker rooms, a kitchenette, a break room and offices on the first floor.
The second story would feature two large rooms, one for "reality-based training" and the other for "combat training," the plans say.
The space would include what Filicetti called a "use-of-force simulator" for the police and corrections recruits, and also for the use of NCCC criminal justice students.
"It requires the recruits to react to a number of different scenarios, whether it's de-escalation techniques or you have to apply some level of force," Filicetti said. "This is training that we don't have right now, so this is a very valuable tool."
The simulator will be paid for in part with a $200,000 grant from the U.S. Justice Department's Community Oriented Policing Services program, which Rep. Brian Higgins announced Tuesday. The grant was earmarked for de-escalation training for officers.
The LaBella drawings also include a 2,880-square-foot helicopter hangar as a possible future addition. Filicetti said that's only for discussion purposes at this time.