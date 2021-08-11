 Skip to main content
Park School to require staff to be vaccinated
Park-School-cantillon

The Park School in Snyder. 

 Sharon Cantillon

While some public schools are waiting for public health guidance from Erie County for the coming school year, the Park School is requiring all faculty, staff and administration to have Covid-19 vaccinations.

"More than half of our students are not eligible for the vaccine at this time," said Head of School Lisa Conrad. 

The vaccinations are required by Aug. 30. Those seeking medical or religious exemptions are to contact Conrad.

"Covid dominated our conversations last year," Conrad said. "We know that the virus hits a wall when everybody's vaccinated."

The Amherst school also will require students and adults to wear masks inside the school.

The school, which held many classes outdoors in good weather last year, made use of its large campus to conduct in-person learning for all but two weeks last school year, Conrad said.

The first day of school is Sept. 9.

