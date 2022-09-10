Park School of Buffalo names Keith Frome permanent president

Keith Frome, who has served as acting president of the Park School of Buffalo, has been named permanent president, the school's Board of Trustees announced.

Dr. Frome will serve a three-year term through June 30, 2025. He had been acting president since July 1, 2021, and helped develop the school's five-year strategic plan adopted by the Board of Trustees in June.

A graduate of Harvard Divinity School and Columbia University Teachers College, he served as head of the Elmwood Franklin School in Buffalo from 1996 to 2006 and returned as interim head in 2020-2021. From 2010 to 2015, he led the expansion of Buffalo's King Center Charter School.

The author and editor of four books, Dr. Frome was a co-founder of College Summit, a peer-to-peer organization which guides low-income youth to colleges and careers, and restructured it in 2015 as PeerForward. It was awarded the Lumina Prize in 2019 for innovation in higher education.