Parents to rally Sunday for full school reopening

Parents and supporters of fully opening schools will hold a rally at 2 p.m. Sunday in front of the Rath Building, 95 Franklin St., in conjunction with rallies being held nationwide demanding the full and immediate opening of schools.

"Remote/hybrid 'learning' is unequivocally having a devastating impact on the physical, social and emotional health of children of all ages," an organizer of the rally, Western New York Students First, said on its Facebook page. "The academic toll will take years to overcome for those students that do not drop out of school altogether."

The group states it is a "non-partisan group of parents, caregivers, teachers, and school district stakeholders across Western New York working toward the common goal of giving students and families an organized and active voice regarding the education of students within their districts."

The group sent a letter to Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein asking her to reconsider the social distancing requirement of 6 feet, which forces most schools to bring in just part of the student body on a given day.

