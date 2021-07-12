Parents like parts of $289M Buffalo school spending plan but worry about missing details

Some concepts, such as plans for improving districtwide athletics, were outlined in great detail. Others, like the creation of two "innovative single-sex high school programs," were limited to a brief mention. The plan lists 10 broad, strategic investments for the use of American Rescue Plan dollars, but the pages for them were left empty for future data.

With 'transformational' money to spend, Buffalo schools make big plans The district plans to spend $173.42 million for expanded instructional initiatives, $38.93 million to open schools safely; $38.92 for student emotional and social well being and support services, and $38.12 million for information technology upgrades and digital resources.

Jessica Bauer Walker, with the Community Health Worker Parent Association, said she would have liked to have seen more detailed references to how the district will bring comprehensive health education and student recess back into schools, things her group have been advocating for years.

"I continue to see missing foundational pieces," she said.

Also unclear in the plan is how many additional district positions will be funded with this stimulus money, and whether and how the district will continue to support these recurring payroll costs after the stimulus money runs out.

The plan refers to the "significant added payroll," including additional money for overtime and extracurricular work time, and the possibility of those people being laid off when the stimulus money expires.