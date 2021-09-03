Parents' lawsuit over Lockport facial recognition system ends

A judge in Albany ruled this week that a lawsuit filed by some Lockport parents over the facial recognition security system in public schools there is moot because the state passed a law banning such systems.

The lawsuit contended that the state Education Department's November 2019 approval of the system's use was improper, but State Supreme Court Justice James H. Ferreira wasn't interested in pursuing the matter.

In a nine-page ruling, Ferreira said the approval was invalidated when former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo signed a law in December 2020 banning the use of facial recognition technology in schools.

The ban, which was imposed six months after the lawsuit was filed, is in effect until the Education Department completes a study of privacy issues connected with their use, or until July 1, 2022, whichever is later.

That law forced Lockport to turn off its system, which involved 300 digital cameras in the district's buildings and image-scanning software sold by a Canadian company, SN Technologies.

Ferreira said when the state study is issued, the question of facial recognition systems will be analyzed in a newly created legal framework.