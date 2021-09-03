 Skip to main content
Parents' lawsuit over Lockport facial recognition system ends
Parents' lawsuit over Lockport facial recognition system ends

emmett belknap middle lockport school

Emmett Belknap Intermediate School is one of the Lockport schools that had a new high-tech security system.

 Buffalo News file photo

A judge in Albany ruled this week that a lawsuit filed by some Lockport parents over the facial recognition security system in public schools there is moot because the state passed a law banning such systems.

The lawsuit contended that the state Education Department's November 2019 approval of the system's use was improper, but State Supreme Court Justice James H. Ferreira wasn't interested in pursuing the matter.

In a nine-page ruling, Ferreira said the approval was invalidated when former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo signed a law in December 2020 banning the use of facial recognition technology in schools.

The ban, which was imposed six months after the lawsuit was filed, is in effect until the Education Department completes a study of privacy issues connected with their use, or until July 1, 2022, whichever is later.

That law forced Lockport to turn off its system, which involved 300 digital cameras in the district's buildings and image-scanning software sold by a Canadian company, SN Technologies.

Ferreira said when the state study is issued, the question of facial recognition systems will be analyzed in a newly created legal framework.

He also said there is no indication that any student data the system collected is not protected from disclosure by existing laws. The Education Department directed Lockport not to collect such data.

SN Technologies' Aegis system worked more than 99% of the time, federal testers reported in 2019, but when it produced a false match of a live person to a photo in its database, the subject was usually Black. The system worked best with white males.

Attorneys for the New York Civil Liberties Union represented the four parents, including Board of Education member Renee Cheatham, James Shultz, Steven Allore and Teria Young.

"The Lockport system remains off, a $2.7 million waste of taxpayer funds that should never have been made in the first place," Shultz said.

